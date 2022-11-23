Maumee Resident Ida Thacker Turns 100

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Ida Thacker was born in Marion, grew up in Fostoria and lived in several cities around Ohio before settling in Maumee with her husband and children, where she has lived for more than 70 years. On November 10, she was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in Maumee, too.

She spent the day surrounded by family at The Lakes of Monclova, where she is now a resident.

“It’s unbelievable. I never, in my wildest dreams, ever thought I’d live to be 100.” Ida said. “It just doesn’t seem possible to me.”

As she’s gotten older, Ida has thought more about the people she’s known whose lives were cut short. It’s made her grateful for her life, but it’s also made her want more for everyone around her.

She wants everyone to treat each other with kindness and also to have as long and healthy lives as possible.

“One thing I’d like is that life is better for others than for myself,” Ida said.

She’s always been one to look out for others and wants to make their lives better, rather than focusing on herself, her son Terry said.

She doesn’t ask for much for herself on her birthdays, either. One birthday, though, came with a very memorable gift.

“I think one of her birthdays that was special was 1975, when her grandson, Jeff, was born on her birthday,” Terry said.

This year, however, a week before her birthday, while attending an activity with other Lakes of Monclova staff and residents, they discussed what everyone’s dreams or wishes were, and she had expressed her desire to see her family. They were already busy planning their visit for her birthday, in fact, and her dream was fulfilled on November 10, when she was celebrated by her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and more family members.

“It’s the most special thing in the world,” Ida said about being surrounded by so many people who love her on her birthday.

As for the best advice she’s learned over the years, Ida reminded everyone, regardless of how old they might be, to make the most of their life right now.

“Always remember that. Just make the most of it,” she said.