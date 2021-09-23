Maumee Provides Financial Support To Maumee Senior Center

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center received $25,000 from the city of Maumee as part of the federal grant funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr presented executive director Malinda Ruble with the check during the senior center’s annual health fair, which took place in its parking lot on September 10.

During the pandemic, the senior center continued assisting local seniors by delivering meals and providing grab-and-go lunches, assisting with online grocery shopping, providing in-home activity kits and online workshops and dropping off care baskets.

Ruble said that the city’s continual support is invaluable.

“Without them, we could not do what we do for the seniors,” she said. “This money will help offset some of the expenses that we have had and expect to continue.”

Carr credited the strong working relationship between city staff, police, fire, schools, churches, McLaren St. Luke’s and the Maumee Senior Center with being able to meet the needs of residents of all ages during the pandemic.

“When the international pandemic first hit, we were tasked with preparing for something that we had no idea what to prepare for,” Carr said.

He especially credited the Maumee Senior Center with catering to the needs of local seniors, whom he considers the most vulnerable.

“The Maumee Senior Center stepped up – they made sure our seniors got fed,” he said. “Thank you for everything you have done to meet the needs during COVID.”