Maumee Police Officer Patrick Sullivan Retires After 34 Years

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — After 34 years on the job, Maumee police officer Patrick Sullivan retired from service. His last official day of work was May 18.

“It’s the people I will miss most,” said Sullivan. “They are not only educated here, they are well-rounded. With this job, your best weapon is your brain and talking to people is very important and they do that well.”

On January 2, 1986, Sullivan joined the department as a patrol officer. Throughout his 34-year career, he has seen significant changes in the department.

“The equipment is so much better and there are so many different jobs,” he said. “It’s just grown so big and the training is exceptional.”

In addition to working as a patrol officer, Sullivan worked in background investigation. Later, he became a field training officer. He served on the bomb squad and was an original member of the special response unit or SWAT team. He was an instructor for the citizen police academy, an official sharpshooter for the Special Response Unit and a firearms instructor.

Police Chief Dave Tullis said that Sullivan’s contributions to the division are significant. Noted for being exceptional in his work, Sullivan has received several awards and commendations, including the Medal of Distinguished Service, a Chief’s Achievement Award and the Medal of Exceptional Duty.

“He is extremely knowledgeable about how to do the job and we will miss his experience,” Tullis said. “He put in 34 years and it is not an easy job, and to be able to go through your career in an honorable way is wonderful. He has had a stellar career that he can be proud of.”

Sullivan grew up in Maumee, graduating from MHS in 1982. While pursuing a business degree in college, he decided to switch gears and become a police officer, so he changed to Owens Community College and earned an associate degree in law enforcement. The city of Maumee had an opening, so he took the test and got the job.

“I don’t know, I just always wanted to do it,” he said. “I don’t want to cliché it with helping people, but that’s what you do. People don’t call us when they are having a good day, but that is what you deal with. It’s the teamwork and day-to-day aspect of the job that I will miss.”

Sullivan’s retirement was planned prior to the pandemic outbreak, which has led to financial loss and job cuts in the division. His position is not expected to be filled, Tullis said.