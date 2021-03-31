Maumee Police Division To Hold Safety City In June

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Keeping children safe is the goal of Safety City, and this summer, the Maumee Police Division will once again host this special program designed for the area’s youngest students.

Those children entering kindergarten are invited to participate in the 2021 Safety City program, which will take place from Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 25.

Last year, the program was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maumee police detective Jillian Elliott will run this year’s program, and strict adherence to CDC-recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

“We are getting an extra volunteer for each classroom to help sanitize the tables and chairs in between classes and to sanitize the power wheel Jeeps in between use,” she said. “We will be following all CDC guidelines – whatever those are at that point.”

It is possible that those first-graders who missed out on the opportunity to take part in Safety City last summer may be able to participate this year.

“We’re going to see what the interest is for first-graders,” said Elliot. “If we have room to add those students, we will, but if not, we might try do something at the start of the school year in class, like an abridged version.”

During the program, students will learn safety lessons through classroom instruction, songs, games and crafts. In addition, the children will be introduced to a different community resource person each day, such as a fireman or a school bus driver. They will also spend time in Safety City, which is located behind Wayne Trail Elementary, where they can drive motorized Jeeps and learn to cross the street and obey traffic signs.

At its March 29 meeting, Maumee City Council approved a proposal to hire certified teachers Leanne Stevens and Jennifer Ripmaster for the 2021 Safety City program. The cost to hire those teachers is $3,600 and is included in the 2021 operating budget.

Safety City stakes place at Wayne Trail Elementary, which is located at 1147 Seventh St. in Maumee. The classes take place from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. or from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There are 45 student openings in each session.

The cost is $30.00 for residents who live within the city limits of Maumee and those attending Maumee City Schools. The boundaries for the city limits are I-80/90, US 23, and the Maumee River, as well as the recently annexed area west of I-475.

The cost is $40.00 for nonresidents of Maumee, and those applications will be accepted based on openings and/or availability.

For questions, please call the Maumee Police Division at (419) 897-7040.

Applications are available on the city website under the Police Division section at https://www.maumee.org.