Maumee Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Death Of Man At Side Cut Metropark

EDITOR’s NOTE: The Maumee Police Division has announced that an arrest has been made in connection with an alleged physical altercation that took place between a 34-year-old Maumee man and a 76-year-old Maumee man at Side Cut Metropark on the afternoon of Saturday, November 4. Injuries sustained in the alleged altercation led to the death of the older man 11 days later.

The following statement was issued by Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22:

The Maumee Police Division this morning arrested a man in connection with a November 4th altercation at Side Cut Metropark that resulted in the death of another man. Zachary Boyer, 34, of Maumee (pictured), was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail on a charge of Reckless Homicide, a felony of the third degree.

The altercation happened that Saturday afternoon about 1:45 near the Silver Lake Area at Side Cut. One of the men, John Meeker, 76, was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in the incident. One week ago, November 15th, the Lucas County Coroner notified Metroparks that Mr. Meeker had died.

Metroparks Rangers and the Maumee Police later expanded the search for the suspect in a joint investigation. Witness statements, tips, and other evidence provided enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Boyer. The investigation is still on going, and anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Rutledge at crutledge@maumee.org or 419-897-7033.