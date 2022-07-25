Maumee Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care Opens Senior Community At Side Cut Crossings

Maumee’s newest neighborhood, Side Cut Crossings off the Anthony Wayne Trail, is now home to Maumee Pointe, an 80-apartment best-in-class community that delivers compassionate assisted living services and a distinctive dementia care program for seniors with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open Maumee Pointe’s doors to welcome residents to their new home,” said Raenae St. Julian, regional director of operations for Meridian Senior Living. “This unique option for Maumee will enrich the lives of our residents, families and employees through extraordinary experiences.”

Maumee Pointe’s tailored activity programming inspires residents to be engaged and social, supporting their physical and psychological needs. Residents have the opportunity to lead an active lifestyle with visits to the in-house salon and spa, therapy services in a modern wellness center, creative art workshops in the craft studio and planting activities in the greenhouse.

Constructed by the Douglas Company, the newly constructed, state-of-the-art building is designed to filter natural sunlight into all areas to create a homelike and welcoming atmosphere throughout the community. Beautiful sunrooms, lounges, two courtyards and a fire pit area are designed for socialization and gatherings. Maumee Pointe’s chef prepares culinary delights three times a day for serving in the restaurant or bistro.

“I am honored to be a part of opening this beautiful community. We have built a great team of caring and passionate professionals who exhibit selfless dedication to our residents and families, because everyone deserves a great life,” said Heather Barnhiser, executive director of Maumee Pointe.

As one of five Meridian Senior Living communities in Ohio and 44 nationwide, Maumee Pointe benefits from Meridian’s programming to promote socialization and whole-body wellness. The Montessori Moments in Time program is based on a Montessori methodology for seniors with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Consistent with the program is the community’s dedication to nurturing a safe environment that promotes dignity for each resident in a warm, homelike setting where they can thrive.

“Socialization is a key component of our community programming. We offer an array of programs and services that focus on whole-body wellness – whether it’s creating an opportunity to socialize and make new friendships or participating in daily activities designed to strengthen your body and mind,” Barnhiser said.

Maumee Pointe is located at 1050 Medical Center Pkwy., just off the Anthony Wayne Trail between Monclova Road and Ford Street. It is conveniently located next to the newly opened Toledo Clinic and Karmonos Cancer Institute as well as the ProMedica Emergency and Urgent Care.

Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are available, with 22 apartments for memory care and 58 for assisted living. The website at www.meridiansenior.com includes floor plans, activity calendars and guides on related topics, such as finding affordable care or navigating memory loss.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, call (567) 318-0357.