Maumee Palooza To Be Livestreamed In Special Musical Event

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — I want my MTV … money for nothing and the chicks for free.

People in their 40s and 50s likely recall the early days of MTV, when music videos dominated the station that first appeared on television sets in 1981.

At the time, young fans were glued to the screen, watching Pat Benetar’s “You Better Run” and The Who’s “You Better You Bet,” along with a plethora of other musicians who eagerly jumped on board to embrace the new musical platform. The Dire Straits hit song, “Money for Nothing,” which was inspired by those first images on MTV, would eventually become the hallmark lyrics to what is now only a vintage memory of the 1980s version of the network.

A local production crew has decided to put its spin on the earliest MTV days while celebrating local musicians who would normally appear at the annual Maumee Summer Fair on the Saturday afternoon Maumee Palooza stage.

Todd Stanton has organized Maumee Palooza TV or MPTV, a live event being streamed in the spirit of early MTV days. For the past six years, Stanton has organized the live musical acts during the afternoon hours at the Maumee Summer Fair. When this year’s fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stanton decided to showcase the live music virtually. Rather than having bands stream their performances online from their homes, he decided to create something different.

“I talked to my team and we decided that the whole thing would be marketed as MTV when MTV actually played music. I love the idea of bringing that back because it was so important to me at the time and emulating that as much as possible has been a lot of fun,” said Stanton.

The show will feature eight bands performing at their individual locations for a live 15-minute set. Video clips of previous Maumee Palooza performances and short videos of local musicians will be sprinkled in between those acts. In addition to the music, local businesses will also be featured with commercial spots and a live feed from two local eateries. Stacie B will host the show live from Stanton’s Monclova Township studio, which is also serving as ground zero for all of the signals coming in.

“I now have a greater appreciation for television stations. It is a high-stress situation, but it’s a lot of fun and I love the adrenaline,” he said. “We’re going to pull this off – 10 years ago there was not the software or the capability to do what we are doing here. I’m not a TV station by any means, but it’s going to be a lot of fun and we are all excited.”

MPTV will take place on Saturday, August 8 from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on the Maumee Palooza Facebook page, Twitch and at www.maumeepalooza.com.

The musical lineup includes the following: Chloe & The Steel Strings; Three Two Many; Grace Mauk; Jeff Stewart; The Nylon Two’s; Muddy; Brad Billmaier Trio and Chris Shutters.

Prerecorded videos will feature the bands Identical Suns, KidzB4, The Blue Leaf’s and Second Hand Mojo.

The MPTV Production Crew includes Todd Stanton, producer/director; Kimberly Stanton, head writer; Stacie Baumbarger, in-studio host; Karen Rahm, studio communication; Austyn Ybarra, live editor; Natalie Ybarra, live communication; Jake Pilewski, bands director; Andrew Stanton, remote cameraman and Jon Plaxco, remote correspondent.

Profits from the event will benefit the Maumee Valley Historical Foundation. Sponsorship is still available; for information, please contact Todd Stanton at todd@toddprod.com.