Maumee Palooza Event To Be Livestreamed This Saturday

Maumee Palooza TV or MPTV, a live event being streamed in the spirit of early MTV days, will take place this weekend.

Todd Stanton has organized the event, which mimics the early days of MTV. For the past six years, Stanton has organized the live musical acts during the afternoon hours at the Maumee Summer Fair. When this year’s fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stanton decided to showcase the live music virtually. Rather than having bands stream their performances online from their homes, he decided to create something different.

The show will feature eight bands performing live 15-minute sets at their individual locations. Video clips of previous Maumee Palooza performances and short videos of local musicians will be sprinkled in between those acts. In addition to the music, local businesses will also be featured with commercial spots and a live feed from two local eateries. Stacie B will host the show live from Stanton’s Monclova Township studio, which is also serving as ground zero for all of the signals coming in.

The musical lineup includes the following: Chloe & The Steel Strings; Three Two Many; Grace Mauk; Jeff Stewart; The Nylon Two’s; Muddy; Brad Billmaier Trio and Chris Shutters.

Prerecorded videos will feature the bands Identical Suns, KidzB4, The Blue Leaf’s and Second Hand Mojo.

MPTV will take place on Saturday, August 8 from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on the Maumee Palooza Facebook page, Twitch and at www.maumeepalooza.com.