Maumee Memorial Day Parade Set For Monday Morning, Capping A Weekend Of Activities Honoring Fallen Soldiers

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The Maumee Memorial Day parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 320, will take place on the streets of uptown Maumee on the morning of Monday, May 27.

Confirmed participants in this year’s parade include American Legion Post 320 personnel, Maumee Mayor Jim MacDonald, the Maumee High School Marching Pride, local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, the Maumee chapter of the Glass City Corvette Club, horses and riders from H.O.O.V.E.S., Maumee Fire Division personnel and equipment, and floats and vehicles from local businesses.

Community groups who would like to participate in the parade are invited to contact the American Legion at MaumeePost320Business@gmail.com for details on how to proceed.

Parade participants will gather in the parking lot of Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett St. at 9:00 a.m. on Memorial Day. Once the staging process is completed, the parade will step off promptly at 9:30 a.m. and will proceed southward along White Street from the church parking lot toward the Anthony Wayne Trail.

At the intersection of White Street and the Anthony Wayne Trail, Maumee police will be on hand to provide traffic assistance, allowing parade participants to safely cross the Trail and proceed along the other side of White Street before the parade turns westward onto East John Street.

The parade will travel three blocks along East John Street before turning south onto Conant Street, where it will traverse three more blocks through the heart of the uptown Maumee business district amid a throng of spectators that will line both sides of Conant Street. Once through the uptown area, the parade will disband at the intersection of Conant and East Broadway streets in front of Union School.

At Union School, Mayor Jim MacDonald and officials from American Legion Post 320 will preside over a remembrance ceremony held at the base of the Civil War monument in front of Maumee’s eternal flame memorial. The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by the Maumee High School Marching Pride and a selection of patriotic music will be provided by the Maumee Community Band.

As part of the ceremony, the names of Maumee’s war dead will be recited aloud, and taps will be played in their eternal memory.

Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to attend an open house at American Legion Post 320, located at 204 Illinois Ave.

Maumee Fire Division Memorial Ceremony

Earlier in the day, the Maumee Fire Division will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony, commencing at 8:30 a.m. at the Maumee fire station at 220 Illinois Ave.

The ceremony will honor the memory of the members of the Maumee Fire Division who have passed away following years of dedicated service to the department and the community.

Pastor Paul Board will deliver the invocation and Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski will offer a memoriam presentation in honor of the firefighters. This will be followed by a moment of silence, a memorial prayer and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The somber affair will close with the playing of taps and a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer led by Board.

Members of the public are invited to attend and participate in both the Maumee Fire Division memorial service and the Maumee Memorial Day parade.

National Poppy Day Is Friday, May 24

American Legion Post 320 members will be distributing poppies to the public on Friday, May 24. Volunteers will be stationed outside of the Maumee and Perrysburg locations of Chuchill’s Market, as well as outside of Pauken’s Wine & Liquor store located in the Golden Gate Plaza, Maumee.

The poppy has a rich tradition associated with Memorial Day. The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who have served and died for their country in all American wars.

“It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedom,” said Chris LaPorta, who is serving as the American Legion Post 320 chairperson for this year’s Memorial Day parade.

“Led by the American Legion Auxiliary, each year members of the American Legion family distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower makes a donation to support the future of veterans, as well as active-duty military personnel and their families, with medical and financial needs,” LaPorta said.

Flag Placements At Cemeteries On Saturday, May 25

At 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, American Legion volunteers will congregate at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery for a short ceremony to honor Maumee’s fallen soldiers before placing American flags on the gravesites of each Maumee veteran.

Once that task is finished, the group will proceed to Riverside Cemetery to place flags on the gravesites of all Maumee veterans, before moving on to the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Monument to place flags on the grounds of that historic site.

Fallen Timbers Battlefield Memorial Ceremony On Sunday, May 26

The Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission will host a Memorial at the Monument ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, to honor all veterans. Local dignitaries and historic re-enactors will participate in the program.

The site is located at 5601 Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee.