Maumee Memorial Day Events Planned For Monday, May 29

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The Maumee Memorial Day parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 320, will take place on the streets of uptown Maumee on the morning of Monday, May 29.

Parade participants will gather in the parking lot of Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett St. at 9:00 a.m. on Memorial Day. Once the staging process is completed, the parade will step off promptly at 9:30 a.m. and will proceed southward along White Street from the church parking lot toward the Anthony Wayne Trail.

At the traffic signal, Maumee police will be on hand to provide traffic assistance, allowing the parade to safely cross the Anthony Wayne Trail onto the other side of White Street before it turns right onto East John Street.

The parade will then travel three blocks along East John Street before turning left onto Conant Street for three more blocks, where it will disband at the intersection of Conant and East Broadway streets in front of Union School.

Once at Union School, Mayor Richard Carr and officials from the American Legion Post 320 will preside over a memorial ceremony held at the base of the Civil War monument in front of Maumee’s eternal flame memorial.

As part of the ceremony, the names of Maumee’s war dead will be recited aloud, and taps will be played in their memory.

Earlier in the day, the Maumee Fire Division will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony, commencing at 8:30 a.m. at the Maumee fire station at 220 Illinois Ave.

The ceremony will honor the memory of the members of the Maumee Fire Division who have passed away following years of dedicated service to the department and the community.

Pastor Paul Board will deliver the invocation and Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski will offer a memoriam presentation in honor of the firefighters. This will be followed by a moment of silence, a memorial prayer and a wreath-laying ceremony.

The somber affair will close with the playing of taps by Maumee High School band members and a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer led by Rev. Board.

Members of the public are invited to attend and participate in both the Maumee Fire Division memorial service and the Maumee Memorial Day parade.

Memorial Day Events Planned In Area Communities

Parades and solemn remembrances are planned in honor of Memorial Day throughout the community this weekend.

Fallen Timbers Monument

On Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m., the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preser-vation Commission will host a memorial at the Fallen Timbers Monument to honor those lost in battle with music and the laying of wreaths and cedar boughs.

Guests will include U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Maumee Mayor Rich Carr, Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro and Whitehouse Mayor Don Atkinson along with representatives of the American Legion, Buffalo Soldiers, Canadian military, Black Swamp Intertribal Foundation and Daughters of the American Revolution. The monument is located at 5601 Anthony Wayne Trail.

Maumee Fire Holds Service

The Maumee Fire Division Memorial Day service will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Maumee Fire Station, located at 220 Illinois Ave. The ceremony will honor the service and memory of the deceased members of the Maumee Fire Division. The service will include prayers, a wreath-laying ceremony and the taps bugle call in memory of the firefighters. The event is open to the public.

Legion Hosts May 29 Parade

The Maumee American Legion Post 320 will host a parade on Monday, May 29 beginning at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St.

The parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. and proceed south along White Street, east on East John Street and south onto Conant Street, ending at the Civil War monument and eternal flame memorial at Union School. At the school, Maumee Mayor Richard Carr and American Legion personnel will lead a memorial service to honor Maumee’s fallen soldiers. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Perrysburg Parade, Service

Perrysburg American Legion Post 28 is hosting a Memorial Day parade and service on Monday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. Parade participants will gather at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Fifth Street starting at 9:00 a.m. The parade will head north on Louisiana Avenue to West Front Street, south on Walnut Street, and then west on Indiana Avenue. The parade will stop at Hood Park for the placing of a wreath at the monument of those killed in service and then end at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery for an 11:30 a.m. graveside memorial service hosted by the Legion. Kids’ activities, including inflatables, will be available in the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Waterville And Whitehouse

On Monday, May 29, the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384 will host two identical services: at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 6700 Providence St. in Whitehouse, and at 11:00 a.m. at Wakeman Cemetery, 621 Farnsworth Rd. in Waterville.

The service will include a presentation of the colors by Cub Scout Pack 384 in Whitehouse and Boy Scout Troop 101 in Waterville, as well as a selection of patriotic songs by the Anthony Wayne Marching Generals. Maj. Carneen Cotton, commanding officer of the Army Reserves 983rd Engineering Battalion, will be the guest speaker.