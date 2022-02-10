Maumee Mayor And PizzAroma Owner Team Up For Fundraiser To Help Food Pantry

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Super Bowl Sunday is famous for its abundance of fun, family, football and food. This year, the mayor of Maumee and the owner of a popular local pizza business are joining forces to utilize the high profile of this football feast as a method to raise funds to assist local families who are having trouble putting even a meager amount of food on the table.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr, a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan and a longtime season ticket holder, has teamed up with Angela Nuhfer, the co-owner of PizzAroma in Maumee, for a noble cause on Super Bowl Sunday.

Together, they have concocted the “Who Dey” pizza special, which commemorates the Bengals’ famous slogan on a fresh, hot pizza pie with the help of a whole lot of pepperonis – so many pepperonis, in fact, that PizzAroma emblazons the words “Who Dey” onto the surface of this specialty pizza, dominating the pie in much the same way Bengals fans hope their team dominates the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

For each of the first 100 people who order the “Who Dey” pizza at the bargain price of $8.00 and then chip in an extra dollar for good measure, a $9.00 contribution will be donated to the Under One Roof Food Pantry at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee. The significance of the number 9 is no coincidence. That happens to be the uniform number of the Bengals’ starting quarterback, Joe Burrow.

This means that the entire proceeds of the first 100 pizzas, a grand total of $900, will be donated to Under One Roof.

“We wanted to kind of create some local excitement for the Super Bowl,” said Carr. “Bengals owner Mike Brown is married to Nancy (Huston) Brown, and she grew up in Maumee, lived on Holgate Avenue and graduated from Maumee High School, so Maumee has a fairly significant connection to the Bengals.

“As a lifelong Bengals fan, I wanted to create some excitement and do something special, so I reached out to Angela and we came up with the idea of the ‘Who Dey’ pizzas,” Carr added.

“We contacted the Bengals about the ‘Who Dey’ project and they are aware of it and Mrs. Brown is excited about it,” Carr said.

Nuhfer, who is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, is also excited about the project.

“We are accepting ‘Who Dey’ pizza preorders until Friday, just for our benefit, just to get a head count, a dough count, things like that,” she commented.

“On Sunday, anyone can order. All they have to do is mention that they want a ‘Who Dey’ pizza. We are open from noon until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday and the special will be offered only at the Maumee location,” she added.

Pizzas may be picked up at the store, which is located at 4444 Keystone Dr. in Maumee. Deliveries to Maumee and Monclova are available for an additional $2.50. Orders can be made by calling (419) 887-6000 and the menu is available by visiting the website at www.pizzaromamenu.com.