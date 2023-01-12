Maumee Library Wintertime Programs Offer Patrons A Way To Stay Engaged

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library has plans to keep patrons of all ages busy this winter.

With the cold weather, the staff at the library is hoping to find ways to engage patrons indoors.

“I have a playdate for toddlers specifically, but anyone is welcome on January 27 and February 24, so the last Friday of those months,” said children’s librarian Rachel Stewart. “It’s an indoor playdate and will have lots of gross motor activities, some fine motor.”

The goal is to help parents and guardians get their toddlers moving when they can’t be outside. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Regular baby, toddler and preschool storytimes will also resume beginning on Tuesday, January 24. Storytimes for babies and toddlers are held on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively. Preschool storytimes begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursdays.

“We have a craft coming up for kids in the K-5 group, too,” Stewart said. “They’re making ginger birdhouses. They look like little gingerbread houses, but they’re for birds. We’ll be building and painting those on Thursday, February 16 at 4:00 p.m.”

Teen librarian Katie Fletcher said there are also many programs happening now for older kids and teens including a weekly Nintendo Switch Party on Wednesdays from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and an Anime Club meeting on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

“(For) the Nintendo Switch Party, we have them come in and play games, we have snacks and it’s a lot of fun,” Fletcher said. “On every other Saturday, they come in and we watch an Anime movie and we have snacks, usually Japanese snacks, and they have a lot of fun.”

Also on the calendar for teens is a Hyper-Film Challenge program on Thursday, January 19 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

“The Hyper-Film Challenge is an entire hour where they’re able to come in and use iPads to make their own films. They’ll learn how to use the apps quickly and create their own film,” Fletcher said.

The programs for teens have been going well, and new programs, including the addition of an art-based program, will be happening soon, too, Fletcher said.

Programs for adults are also on the calendar at the Maumee branch.

Researching Your House History: Part 2 is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. Patrons did not have to attend the first session to attend part two.

Also, The Pillars of Health presented by The Ironwood Center begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23. Registration for the event is available on the library website at http://events.toledolibrary.org/events.

The library is also featuring artwork by Brandon Slewion until February 14. An informal gallery reception with light refreshments will be held on Friday, January 13 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for patrons to meet the artist.

In addition to all of the activities planned for the winter, patrons are always encouraged to make use of the resources provided by library staff and the databases available online. Stewart said the library can work with patrons of all ages to meet their needs, especially if that means finding the right book.

“We also do book bundles for anybody of all ages for any purpose. If you’re a parent and you want a collection of books for your reluctant reader or juvenile mysteries for your kid because you don’t have time to come in, we can do book bundles for you,” Stewart said.

The Maumee branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is located at 501 River Rd. The library is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.