Maumee Invites Incoming Kindergartners To Sign Up For Annual Safety Program

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Incoming kindergartners will have the opportunity to practice real-life skills and identify safety concerns this summer.

Maumee Safety City returns on June 10-21, with morning and afternoon sessions at Maumee Intermediate School, 1147 Seventh St.

“This is a huge staple in our community for incoming kindergartners,” said Maumee Police Division prevention and community outreach coordinator Abby Schroeder. “Many communities and law enforcement (agencies) offer this type of program every year as a way to introduce 4- to 5-year-olds to several different safety topics they may not normally receive prior to attending grade school.”

Each session will be divided into three parts: classroom instruction, lessons from a community resource person and Safety City with police officers.

Representatives from the fire department, district’s transportation department and more will attend the sessions to provide advice to the incoming kindergartners.

“We also have the Toledo Metroparks coming for the first time to talk about park safety,” Schroeder said. “We continue to build partnerships with organizations such as Justice for Sierah, where the kids can get a little KidPrint ID.”

Learning how to identify dangers and act cautiously around water, roads, vehicles, buses and even inside the home is all part of the instruction the students will receive.

While outside at the Safety City, each student will use a Safety City Jeep and follow instructions from the officers about traffic laws.

“They also learn how to properly cross streets, wait for trains and obey traffic signals,” Schroeder said.

Families interested in signing their children up for the sessions must do so soon, Schroeder added, as Maumee Safety City can accommodate 120 students, with 60 in the morning session and 60 in the afternoon session, and the deadline to register is Monday, May 27.

“The morning classes are from 8:45 to 11:00 a.m. and the afternoon classes are from noon to 2:15 p.m.,” Schroeder said.

The cost for attendance is $30.00 for incoming kindergartners who reside within Maumee city limits – the boundaries are I-80/90, U.S. 23 and the Maumee River, as well as the recently annexed area west of I-475 – and residents who attend and live in the Maumee City Schools district. Attendance for nonresidents is $40.00, space permitting.

Application forms can be found on the city of Maumee website, Maumee.org, by searching “Safety City 2024.”

The forms can then be returned to the Maumee Police Division along with cash or check payable to “City of Maumee.”

“There are two pages for registration for emergency contacts, T-shirt and helmet size, allergies and permission to post photos,” Schroeder said.

A graduation ceremony for the students will also be held at the end of the sessions on Friday, June 21, when the students will receive recognition for their hard work and showcase the many safety tips they learned.