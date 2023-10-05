Maumee Indoor Theater Gets Spooky With Halloween-Themed Film Series

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Spooky movies and costume contests are headed to the Maumee Indoor Theater throughout the month of October.

To get in the spirit of the season, a Halloween film series will be offered every Tuesday throughout the month, with two films showing each evening. Each double bill will feature a family movie followed by a horror movie for adults.

“The family movies will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be free. The horror films will be $5.00 admission,” said Sara Eiden, supervisor of theater operations. “We’re making the family movies free to make sure all the kids in the community have the chance to enjoy the season.”

The horror movies are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to see a variety of Halloween-related films including E.T. and Scream on October 10, Beetlejuice and Shaun of the Dead on October 17, Addams Family Values and The Lost Boys on October 24 and Goosebumps 2 and Halloween 2 on October 31.

Many of the films were selected based on commenters’ suggestions on the theater’s Facebook page.

Eiden is also working with FilmToledo to possibly feature horror shorts from local filmmakers prior to the movies.

Additionally, Hotel Transylvania 2 and The Shining will be shown on Thursday, October 26 for the Community Costume Party.

“I was looking at archive papers for the theater and I saw we used to host a Halloween party,” Eiden said of the inspiration for the event.

“It looked like it was just in the early years, maybe as a way to raise more funds for projects,” she added. “Now that we’re more established, I really just wanted to find a way to bring together the community.”

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. with Hotel Transylvania 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“The costume party is going to be a lot of fun. We’ll have one of our staff members doing face painting. The fire and police (departments) will be setting up tables for trick-or-treating,” Eiden said.

The theater is also looking to add more individuals and organizations who wish to provide activities and trick-or-treat tables to make the event fun for the community.

“We want to have lots of fun things for everyone, from face paint to activities to treats and the movie,” Eiden said. “For costumes, we just ask that everyone over the age of 13 not wear a mask, and no weapons.”

In addition to the Halloween-themed events, the theater has several additional programs on the schedule.

“We do have three live theater productions happening in October,” Eiden said.

On Thursday through Sunday, October 5-8, 3B Productions will hold Something Rotten, a live musical. On Thursday through Sunday, October 12-15, TBD Productions will present Common Grounds, a new musical. Finally, on Thursday through Sunday, October 26-29, Waterville Playshop will present Steel Magnolias.

Movie times, tickets and events are listed on the Maumee Indoor Theater’s Facebook page and maumeeindoor.com. The Maumee Indoor Theater is located at 601 Conant St.