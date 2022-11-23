Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m.

The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.

The Holiday Hustle 5K will have race-day registration available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Maumee Indoor Theater at the corner of Conant and West William streets. The course will run southward down Conant Street before moving westward down West Wayne Street and continuing down Old Trail Road. Runners will then turn around and continue back up Old Trail Road and West Wayne Street to Conant Street.

The race, which is hosted by the Maumee Senior Center, will distribute several awards based upon finish times and costumes, said MSC executive director Malinda Ruble.

When the runners have cleared the area, the Holiday Light Parade hosted by the Maumee Uptown Business Association will begin, said MUBA event coordinator Sara Eiden.

“We’re planning for approximately a 6:00 p.m. parade step-off,” Eiden said. “Folks are going to turn onto Conant Street from William, right next to the theater. They’ll turn right on Wayne Street and go all the way down Wayne Street to Ford.”

Those in attendance for the parade will see approximately 25 participating groups, including the Maumee High School marching band, various dancers, Santa Claus on a fire truck and more.

Children along the parade route may also receive glow stick bracelets to help light up the roadway, and families can pick up treats at stands and stores along the route, including Brew House and Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts, to help keep parade goers warm.

“We are planning on having the street lit up with all the holiday lights,” Eiden said.

As a reminder to all attendees, Eiden said, walkers in the parade will be dropped off at Ford Street, so she urged those leaving to be mindful of people in the area.

Eiden said she expects the event to attract large crowds of Maumee residents to help kick off the holiday season and celebrate together. The increased crowds will require extra caution when passing through the area, said Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow.

“Drivers should be cautious of more pedestrians in the uptown area,” Sprow advised. “Pedestrians should remain on sidewalks and cross streets using crosswalks.”

Planning the event has required coordination between several Maumee organizations, businesses and city workers to handle the crowds and changes to the flow of traffic.

“I definitely want to thank the city of Maumee for all their help with putting this together, the Maumee Uptown Business Association and the community for rallying around to bring this event to life again this year,” Eiden said. “I’m excited to start feeling the holiday spirit. It will be nice to see everyone on a lit-up street.”