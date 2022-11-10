Maumee Holiday Hustle Set For Sunday, November 27

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Holiday Hustle returns this year on Sunday, November 27 at 5:15 p.m. in uptown Maumee.

Before parade-goers attend the Holiday Light Parade in the uptown area, Maumee residents are invited to attend the Holiday Hustle 5K or 1.5-mile walk. Children 12 and under are also invited to participate in the Elf Fun Run 1K at 4:45 p.m. The races are presented by the Maumee Senior Center.

“It’s one of the biggest races for us and we’ve been doing it for years,” said MSC executive director Malinda Ruble. “Both events are a nice kickoff for the holidays.”

Registration prices for the Holiday Hustle will vary with an early-bird discounted fee of $20.00 for those registered by Saturday, November 12. Registration between Sunday, November 13 and Saturday, November 26 will be $25.00. Those who wish to register at the event can do so between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. for $30.00. Registration for the Elf Fun Run is $10.00.

Participants in the Holiday Hustle who register before the event will receive a shirt while supplies last. Children registered prior by Sunday, November 13 will also receive a shirt while supplies last.

“Early packet pickup is at Second Sole on Saturday, the day before the race, from 12:00 to 4:30 p.m.,” Ruble said of the specialty running gear store located at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

After the race, awards will be presented for the winning overall male/female, overall master and grand masters along with awards for each age group.

Participants in the Holiday Hustle are encouraged to dress up for the event to be eligible for special awards.

“We have special awards for the costumes. We have the best illuminated, cutest, director’s choice and most creative,” Ruble said. “Also, Santa Claus will be racing and the male runners who finish before Santa and the female runners who finish before Mrs. Claus will get a free movie pass to the Maumee Indoor Theater.”

In the Elf Fun Run, the first 50 finishers will receive a prize, and runners who finish before the Holiday Elf will receive a free movie pass to the Maumee Indoor Theater.

Ruble thanked the hundreds of runners who have made the race a success each year and the city for helping coordinate and keep the events running smoothly.

“It’s a holiday tradition now,” Ruble said. “It’s one of our biggest fundraisers and it’s just unique with it being a night race.”

Online registration for the races is available at https://toledoarea.enmotive.com/events/register/2022-holiday-hustle. Further questions can be directed to maumeeseniorcenter@gmail.com or by phone at (419) 893-1994.