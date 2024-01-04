Maumee High School To Honor Distinguished Alumni

Maumee High School will honor eight of its alumni during the 2024 Maumee High School Alumni Awards Banquet on Saturday, February 3.

The event will recognize four Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, three MHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and a new member of the MHS Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution.

Tickets for the event are $50.00 per person and are on sale now until the Monday, January 22 reservation deadline. Reservations can be made online by visiting www.maumee.k12.oh.us and typing “awards banquet” into the search bar.

The event will be held at Parkway Place Banquet Hall at 2592 Parkway Plaza in Maumee. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:00 p.m.

Prior to the banquet, on Friday, February 2, a recognition ceremony will be held at halftime during the MHS basketball game at 7:00 p.m. Game tickets are $7.00 and can be purchased online or at the door.

2023 MHS Distinguished Alumni Awards:

Gene Parker – Class of 1962

Gene Parker has been a professional musician in the Toledo area for more than 50 years, with jazz being his genre of specialization. He is best known as the leader of the Gene Parker Quartet and co-leader of the Parker-Wolkins Big Band. He attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and studied with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Gene has been a guest artist with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra and other orchestras in Ohio and Michigan and played a concert at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Gene is a true multi-instrumentalist, teaching saxophone, clarinet, flute, bass, piano, trumpet, trombone and percussion, just to name a few. He has been giving private music lessons since the 1960s, has extensive studio experience in Toledo and Detroit, and is a frequent instructor at the collegiate and high school levels.

Gene is in high demand throughout the Midwest, and he has worked with many of the great musicians of our time – Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, Nancy Wilson, Gladys Knight, Lou Rawls, Sammy Davis Jr., The Four Tops and Dizzy Gillespie as examples.

Dennis McDermott – Class of 1967

Dennis McDermott was a professional educator in Maumee City Schools for two years in the 1970s and spent the rest of his professional career consulting for companies including Wendy’s International, Pizza Hut, Donatos, Papa John’s, Marriott International, Burlington Air Express and Starbucks.

He founded McDermott & Associates (Raleigh, N.C.) in 1986. He still operates this management consulting group that caters to small and medium-sized businesses, helping them design and implement performance management systems, organizational structures, training and development programs, and corporate mergers and acquisitions.

Dennis earned a bachelor’s and a master of education degree from The University of Toledo, an executive master’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University and is a doctoral candidate working on a global economics degree from Duke University.

Dennis volunteers for the Wounded Warriors Found-ation, Cape Fear Literacy Council, New Hanover Medical Center, Open Door (support to domestic violence victims), American Heart Association and the ALS Society (the Jim “Catfish” Hunter chapter) in addition to several other organizations and projects.

John Snyder – Class of 1969

John Snyder received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He graduated in June 1973 in the top 25 percent of his class with a bachelor of science in engineering degree. Upon commissioning as a U.S. Army officer, he served in Corps of Engineers assignments at Fort Bragg, N.C., with XVIII Airborne Corps. While a cadet, John earned his parachutist’s wings.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration, graduating with honors from the University of Mississippi, and has served on the university’s Graduate School Board of Alumni.

After serving our country, John worked for a large international engineering and construction company on cogeneration and nuclear power plants, international pipeline projects and mass transit systems. For the last 40 years, John has worked in the real estate sector in property management, commercial development, brokerage and consulting. He is currently a real estate coach for a national education company and has been the president and a board member of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, Tennessee Realtors and National Association of Realtors.

Through his daughter’s initial passion for soccer, John has been a soccer official at the collegiate, high school and youth competitive levels. For the past 27 years, he has been a board member of the Tennessee State Soccer Association, for the last 10 years serving as president, chairman and CEO. He has also served 27 years as president of the Memphis Shelby Soccer Federation. John was a co-owner of both a women’s and a men’s soccer team in the United Soccer League.

John’s community service work includes Rotary Inter-national (Paul Harris Fellow), St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Church of the Holy Communion Epis-copal (senior warden and board member). He and his wife, Barbara, have three adult children and five grandchildren.

Doris (Smith) Foster – Class of 1969

Doris (Smith) Foster always knew she wanted to be a registered nurse. She attended Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and completed her training in 1972.

She began her career in Virginia Beach, working as a CCU nurse. In this position, she supervised clinical rotations for volunteer rescue squad students, and this exposure to the field of emergency medical services ignited her passion.

She left her nursing job and spent 35 years in an ambulance as a volunteer medic and 29 years as a division chief with Virginia Beach EMS, working on educational initiatives, teaching prehospital medicine and conducting fundraisers for the rescue squad. She was the first female paramedic in the Tidewater region of Virginia.

Doris has received many local, regional and national awards for her vision and dedication to EMS education. She received a Governor’s Award in 2007 for her contributions to emergency medical services for children, and she was inducted into the Virginia Life Saving & Rescue Hall of Fame in 2019. She is credited with developing a camp for first responders’ children and a program to deploy AEDs on fire trucks and police vehicles.

Doris resides in Portsmouth, Va., with her husband, Brian, and together they have two sons and two grandchildren.