Maumee High School Students Stage Chicago On March 22-24 At Performing Arts Center

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The story of the hunt for fortune and fame using murder and music will be told on the stage at the Maumee High School Performing Arts Center.

MHS drama students bring Chicago: High School Edition to the stage on Friday through Sunday, March 22-24.

“Anyone familiar with the movie will be familiar with the show – it’s a story about jazz-age Chicago and women murderesses seeking fame, redemption and love,” explained producer Jamie Naragon.

While the high school edition has slightly modified lyrics and scenes from the original production to make it more age-friendly for the students, it still uses choreography inspired by the original production’s choreographer, Bob Fosse.

The musical is a staple for those interested in the theater and those just learning about it, as Chicago is the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running Amer-ican musical in Broadway history.

“Chicago is a classic piece of American theater. Kander and Ebb, who wrote the show, are two of America’s foremost musical theater composers, so it was time for us to tackle such a quintessentially American story,” Naragon said. “I’m hoping the students gain knowledge of American theater history.”

With approximately 30 students participating in the cast and crew, many of them are sure to embrace that history.

A few new actors and tech crew will rely on the guidance of Naragon, director Sarah Dusseau and assistant director Sara Speelman, along with vocal direction from Joelle Stiles and choreography by Jen Somers in order to fully embrace the experience.

Additionally, the new students can turn to the veteran theater department kids for more support.

“They welcome our new performers with open arms and give them lots of advice to help them feel matriculated into our drama family,” Naragon said.

While the jazz style of dancing can be difficult to learn, the students have spent their time mastering the skills, Naragon added.

They’ve even received help from alumna Libby Servais and her husband Stephan Stubbins to work on stage presence and confidence.

Naragon said the students have been excited to work together to tell the unique story and embrace American theater history, all while becoming closer with their drama family.

Now, they’re almost ready to bring in an audience to witness their characters in all of their infamy.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22 and Saturday, 23 showings and the 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 showing can be purchased at maumee.hometownticketing.com/embed/all and are $10.00 for students and seniors and $15.00 for adults.

The 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22 showing will also host a dessert and coffee reception for senior citizens prior to the performance, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Senior citizens who reside within the boundaries of Maumee City Schools can reserve their spot for the reception by calling (419) 893-3200, option 1, by Wednesday, March 20.

The Performing Arts Center is located at 1147 Saco St. More information about the performances and tickets can be found by contacting Maumee High School at (419) 893-8778, option 5.