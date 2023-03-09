Maumee High School Students Prepare To Stage The Little Mermaid

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School students have spent the past few months preparing their production of The Little Mermaid on March 24-26 and are ready to greet their fans.

“It’s one of our most ambitious shows because we’ve included grades three through 12 in our production,” said director Jamie Naragon.

Students grades three through five are a part of a chorus and will be in several numbers. Grades six through eight students have joined the technical crew.

“It’s a big show with lots of costumes, lots of backdrops and complex dances,” Naragon described.

Each student has dedicated a lot of time and energy to the production, which Naragon advised isn’t like the Disney movie. There are songs and twists in the musical that differ from the movie, which means the cast and crew have worked extra hard to familiarize themselves with the work.

Naragon said being able to include the younger students is a great way to introduce them to theater or show them more of the behind-the-scenes action of a high school production.

“It’s good exposure for them to get a chance to be on the big stage and work with the high school kids,” Naragon said.

In order to show even more people the work that has been put in and provide everyone the chance to take pictures with the cast, they are holding Munchies With Mermaids on Saturday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m.

“A couple of the stars are going to put on their costumes that day and people can buy the tickets online. They’re going to get some snacks and little postcards they can take up to the stars and get autographed. Then they can take all the pictures they want with those kids,” Naragon said.

The drama department has noticed many people want to take photos of the cast in costume, but photos aren’t permitted during the show, so Naragon hopes Munchies With Mermaids will allow everyone the chance to speak with the actors and see the costumes up close.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $10.00 at https://maumee.hometownticketing.com/embed/all by Saturday, March 11.

To further mingle the cast and the community, a dessert reception is also planned for senior citizens who reside within the district at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, March 24 before the opening night performance.

Seniors can call MCS at (419) 893-3200, option 1 to make reservations by Friday, March 10.

All The Little Mermaid events, including two more performances on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m., will take place at the Performing Arts Center at 1147 Saco St.

Tickets are $10.00 for students and seniors and $15.00 for adults and can be purchased on the website at https://maumee.hometownticketing.com/embed/all beginning on Wednesday, March 15. For more information, those interested can also contact MHS at (419) 893-9778, option 5.

Along with the show, the drama students have highlighted two philanthropic endeavors they are hoping the community will support. The students, along with DECA members, will be collecting board games and puzzles at the shows to donate to a pediatric care unit.

They are also asking attendees to donate to the Sea Turtle conservation program at the South Carolina Aquarium.

“We’re trying, not just to perform for the community, but also give back to the larger community,” Naragon explained.

More information can be found on the Maumee-HSDrama Twitter account or the Panther Productions Facebook page.