Maumee Halloween Festivities Planned Around Town

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee residents will have the chance to experience several days of Halloween festivities this year.

The Maumee Uptown Business Association will be expanding on its typical trick-or-treat festivities with a Halloween Family Fun Day in the West Mews parking lot on Saturday, October 29 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“We’re trying to expand on the event a little bit,” said MUBA president Jason Mendelsohn. “We’ve always done the uptown trick-or-treat and we wanted to expand it.”

In an attempt to provide more activities and entertainment for both uptown businesses and Maumee families, the event has moved to the weekend with extended hours. Several new activities and forms of entertainment have been added this year for the trick-or-treaters.

“We will have Book That DJ out playing some music to keep everyone entertained. We will have a performer from Glovation Circus doing a few different acts, and we’ll have hayrides from Field of Fear,” said MUBA coordinator Sara Eiden.

In the parking lot, families will also be able to participate in a coloring station and pumpkin painting with pumpkins courtesy of Fleitz Farm. The traditional trick-or-treating will still be happening, too. A station will be set up with a map listing all of the businesses participating in trick-or-treating in uptown Maumee.

The MUBA coordinators are still looking to add more items to the schedule, including a food truck.

“We want everyone to come in costume. Make sure you check the weather, so everyone stays nice and comfortable, and have a good time,” Eiden said.

MUBA’s Halloween Family Fun Day will be held in the West Mews parking lot at the corner of Dudley and Allen streets on Saturday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come and go as they please.

Maumee’s trick-or-treating will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31.