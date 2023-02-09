Maumee Gymnasts Take Second Place; Wrestlers Shut Out Against Napoleon

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The Maumee gymnastics team placed second in a strong five-team field last Saturday night at Northview High School.

The Panthers totaled 129.85 points, just behind meet winner St. Ursula’s 131 points. Notre Dame Academy was third with 123.6 points.

Elisa Borello was first on the beam with a score of 9.5 and took second on the vault with an 8.2.

Avery Fowler was third on the vault with an 8.15 and third on the floor with an 8.65. Maleia Kreiner was fourth on the floor with a score of 8.6 and fifth on the beam with an 8.5.

Lilly Warns placed fourth on the vault with an 8.1 and fifth in all-around with a score of 31.4.

Kayla Quintanilla was third on the vault with an 8.15. Hailee Fradette came in fifth on the beam with an 8.5 and her sister Genna Fradette was third on the bars with a 7.5.

Kylie Gerken took fourth on the all-around with a score of 31.75.

MHS Wrestling

Napoleon visited Mau-mee in a Northern Lakes League match last week and dominated, winning every match for a 76-0 win over the Panthers.

Maumee senior Tommy Gast, wrestling on senior night, lost a 9-6 decision to Romeo Cordoba at the 126-pound weight class.

Payton Saputo beat Tristen Dotson 1-0 at 157. The rest of the matches were either wins by pin or forfeit for Napoleon.