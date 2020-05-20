Maumee Graduates Will Be Recognized With Sunday Parade

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — During a time of coronavirus risks and social distancing guidelines, this year’s class of high school seniors has found a unique way to celebrate graduation.

Student officers from the MHS Class of 2020 have organized a send-off car parade through the streets of Maumee on Sunday, May 24 at 1:00 p.m. The event caps off an unusual school year in which most spring events and activities have either been modified significantly or canceled altogether.

MHS senior class president Chloe Bunce helped plan the parade as a way to do something special for her classmates.

“I wanted to do something nice for seniors since they didn’t get much this year and this will be a nice way for them to remember senior year,” she said.

Chloe and fellow senior class officers Taylor Duby, Mikayla Ruiz and Sophie King met with Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis and Lt. Josh Sprow, Mayor Richard Carr and teacher advisors Holly Mack and Christine Offenbacher to plan the event.

The students will convene for the parade lineup at noon at the Lucas County Recreation Center parking lot. While it is optional to participate, all 173 graduating seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars and take part in the parade.

“I’m hoping a majority of students will participate,” Chloe said.

Residents and teachers are asked to stand along the parade route to cheer for the seniors.

Sprow said that bystanders need to maintain social distancing guidelines and candy will not be thrown from the parade vehicles. While some intersections may be tied up for the parade crossing, no official street closures will be implemented. Carr, who served as the senior class president of the MHS Class of 1975, has been asked to lead the car parade.

In addition to the high school seniors, the elementary schools and Gateway Middle School will host parades on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.