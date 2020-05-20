Maumee Graduates Will Be Recognized With Sunday Parade

MHS senior class officers helped organize a send-off car parade for seniors on Sunday. The event caps off a spring of social distancing and at-home learning prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured are the class officers (from left) Mikayla Ruiz, treasurer; Chloe Bunce, president; Taylor Duby, vice president and Sophie King, secretary. MIRROR PHOTO BY NANCY GAGNET

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — During a time of coronavirus risks and social distancing guidelines, this year’s class of high school seniors has found a unique way to celebrate graduation.

Student officers from the MHS Class of 2020 have organized a send-off car parade through the streets of Maumee on Sunday, May 24 at 1:00 p.m. The event caps off an unusual school year in which most spring events and activities have either been modified significantly or canceled altogether.

MHS senior class president Chloe Bunce helped plan the parade as a way to do something special for her classmates. 

“I wanted to do something nice for seniors since they didn’t get much this year and this will be a nice way for them to remember senior year,” she said.

Chloe and fellow senior class officers Taylor Duby, Mikayla Ruiz and Sophie King met with Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis and Lt. Josh Sprow, Mayor Richard Carr and teacher advisors Holly Mack and Christine Offenbacher to plan the event. 

The students will convene for the parade lineup at noon at the Lucas County Recreation Center parking lot. While it is optional to participate, all 173 graduating seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars and take part in the parade. 

“I’m hoping a majority of students will participate,” Chloe said.

Residents and teachers are asked to stand along the parade route to cheer for the seniors. 

Sprow said that bystanders need to maintain social distancing guidelines and candy will not be thrown from the parade vehicles. While some intersections may be tied up for the parade crossing, no official street closures will be implemented. Carr, who served as the senior class president of the MHS Class of 1975, has been asked to lead the car parade.

In addition to the high school seniors, the elementary schools and Gateway Middle School will host parades on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.

Graduates from the Class of 2020 will take part in a car parade on Sunday, May 24 at 1:00 p.m. The parade will begin at the Lucas County Recreation Center parking lot, wind through the streets of Maumee and end at the former Andersons general store. Some intersections may be tied up for the parade crossing, but no official street closures will be implemented.

Share this post:

LinkedinPinterest

Check Also

Big Guns Get A Facelift Thanks To Eagle Scout

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — As Tyler Baden goes for regular runs, bike rides or drives …

"Reflecting Life Along The Maumee River Since 1980"
© 2020 Mirror Publishing Co., Inc. | All Rights Reserved. | LG