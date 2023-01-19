Maumee Grad Evan Karchner Picked As Panthers Football Coach

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The search committee for the next football coach at Maumee High School didn’t have to go too far.

Evan Karchner, a 2012 Maumee graduate, will be named the next football coach at the Maumee Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Karchner spent the previous season at Evergreen High School as the Vikings head coach. He also taught math in the high school.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to come back to Maumee to teach and be the Panthers head football coach. Maumee is very special to me. It’s the place that made me who I am today,” Karchner said in a press release. “I am excited to work with the students and athletes at both Maumee High School and Gateway Middle School and I can’t wait to get started and help them reach their goals academically and athletically.”

Karchner replaces Cam Coutcher, who resigned as coach after accepting the high school’s athletic director position.

“Evan is a perfect fit for our school and community,” Coutcher said. “Evan has quality coaching experience at both the college and high school levels and I am confident he will bring great things to the classroom as well.” Coutcher adds that after resigning from his position as Maumee’s varsity football coach to accept the athletic director position this school year, “I feel very confident that Maumee’s football program is in really good hands with Evan.”

Karchner was a three-sport varsity athlete at Maumee. He went on to play football at Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of the Falcons 2013 Mid-American Conference championship team.

While at Maumee, Karchner was named All-Northern Lakes League, All-District and All-State in football. He was also named All-District in baseball, and he swam in the district meet all four years.

“Evan is a great example of a Maumee alum who was successful in both academics and athletics at the high school and collegiate levels,” Maumee High School Principal Scott Perrotte said. ”We want to bring in someone who can teach and coach in our school and someone who has a special connection with our school and our community. Evan checks every box.”

Prior to coaching at Evergreen, Karchner coached for Wake Forest University, BGSU and Youngstown State University.

He will be inducted into the Maumee High School Athletic Hall of Fame on January 21.