Maumee Girls Tennis Team Opens Season To Bryan, Wauseon

BY MATT SZYNDLER | MHS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

August 6

The MHS ladies’ tennis team opened the 2021 season on the road against one of the top teams in NW Ohio, the Bryan Golden Bears.

“I knew going in this would be a tough match, especially with a very young and inexperienced team like we have this year,” said Coach Morse, who is entering his second year as head coach.

“I put our four best players at doubles, which will be a constant theme this year when we play some of the top schools on our schedule so they can get used to playing with each other and be ready for a possible run at sectionals,” Morse said.

Cora Boyles and Beverly O’Neill played first doubles and battled hard, losing to a veteran team from Bryan, 6-2, 6-1, and Sophia Bula and Alex Ybarra battled just as hard at second doubles.

“Both teams showed some signs of improvement, and the great thing about today’s match is that it is a long season, and they both have a lot to work on during the season. I am very confident they will work hard to improve the skills they need to have a great season,” Morse said.

August 10

The Maumee Panthers ladies tennis team fought off the hot weather to win its home opener vs. Wauseon, 3-2, at Shadow Valley Tennis Club.

“Today, our ladies played really hard and supported each other as a team. It is nice to have the girls get a taste of what winning is like early in the season,” Morse said.

Highlights for the Panthers’ victory start with Beverly O’Neill winning her second singles match in convincing style, 6-0, 6-1.

“Beverly is all business on the court and does not say much, but does her talking on the court. I think she is our best athlete on the team and in today’s match, that was the difference,” he said.

Playing third singles was Cora Boyles, who was able to grind out a 6-3 first set win and then running away in the third set, 6-0.

“Cora is a competitor; she does not say much off the court, but on the court she is tough as nails, which is why she is our coaches’ choice for co-captain this year,” he said.

Closing out the win for the Panthers was the returning duo of Alex Ybarra and Sophia Bula, winning their second doubles match from start to finish.

“I noticed Alex was struggling with the heat in warmups, and I told her that her court be the difference of winning and losing today’s match, and she truly stepped up her game, and along with her partner, she got the job done.”

“It was nice to get that first win under our belt, and our goal throughout the season is just to get better every time we are on the court,” Morse said.