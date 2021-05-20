Maumee Girls & Boys Win Their Own Relay Invites

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS— The Maumee boys track team won its own invitational relay, scoring 55 points and recording eight champions.

The champions included the 4×1600 team of Chaz Wilms, Ethan Chambers, J.P. Wagner and Eric Board; the shuttle hurdle team of Alex Lewis, Karl Ludwig, Isaiah Wrighten and Alex Stambaugh; and the 4×800 team of Vaughn Gugger, Chambers, Wagner and Board.

The sprint medley team consisting of Lewis, Tim Marshall, Lawrence and Chambers also won, as did the thrower team of Jason Bolton, Preston Johnson, Joseph Mena-Bonill and Tyler Magers and the 4×400 group of Board, Marshall, Lewis and Chambers.

The shot put relay team of Bolton, Mena-Bonill and Johnson, the discus group of Mena-Bonill, Johnson and Magers and the long jump team of Lawrence, Alex Leasor and Cameron Wilgus also won.

Finishing in second place were the 4×100 squad of Alex Leasor, Marshall, Lewis and Lawrence; the distance medley team of Tommy Gast, Robbie Stevens, Wilms and Keegan Walborn; and the high jump group of Magers, Alex Stambaugh and Isaiah Wrighten.

The 4×200 relay team of Wilgus, Lewis, Jon Striff and Kaysen Jones finished third.

In the Walker/Dilbone Relays, the Panthers finished fifth, scoring 35 points, with the 4000-meter distance relay team of Chambers (800 meters), Gast (400), Wagner (1200) and Board (1600) finishing second place with a time of 11:36.59.

The long jump relay team of Lawrence (21 feet, one inch), Gast (16-6-1/4) and Wilgus (15-5-3/4) finished third with a total score of 53 feet.

In an NLL meet at Bowling Green, the Panthers placed second with 65.5 points.

Lawrence won four events, including the 100-meter dash (10.81), the 200 (22.89), the long jump (19-10-3/4) and as part of the winning 4×400 relay team.

That team, of Chambers, Lawrence, Marshall and Striff, won in 4:19. The 4×800 relay team of Board, Chambers, Wagner and Wilms won in 9:17.

Johnson won the discus with a toss of 106-9 and finished second in the shot put (38-1). Magers won the high jump (5 feet) and Joseph Mena-Bonill won the shot put (42-2).

The Panthers boys had success in an NLL dual meet at Napoleon, defeating the Wildcats, 84-53.

Lawrence won the 100 (11.71) and Carlton Mathis Jr. won the 200 (23.15), nipping second-place Lawrence (23.62).

Chambers won the 800 (2:14.43), Board took the 1600 (5:06.5) and Lewis (18.28), Wrighten (18.9) and Stambaugh (19.03) finished one-two-three in the 110 hurdles.

In the 4×100 relay, the team of Mathis, Marshall, Lewis and Lawrence won in 46.5 seconds. The team of Gugger, Stevens, Wagner and Chambers won in 9:37.84.

Lawrence also won the long jump with a leap of 19-9 and Mena-Bonill won the shot put (40-6-1/4) and the discus (110-4).

At Sandusky Perkins Pirate Invitational, the Panthers finished fifth with 55 points, recording two champions in the multi-team event.

Lawrence won the 200 in 23.08 and Board took the 800 in 4:48.6. Lawrence finished second in the 100 (11.47) and third in the long jump (21-4-1/2).

Girls Team

The Maumee girls track team also won its own invitational relay, scoring 42 points and recording seven champions.

The champions included the 4×800 relay team of Abi Smalley, Cait Smalley, Triniti Stewart and Sydney King; the sprint medley group of Lydia Crable, Marlee Huckaby, Ava Leonard and Taylor Westrick; and the distance medley squad of Abi and Cait Smalley, Stewart and King.

The thrower team of Kyleigh Delaney, Aubrey Hiles, Jocilyn Kleeberger and Cait Smalley also won, as did the shot put group of Hiles, Kleeberger and Alexis Pearson; the discus team of Hiles, Pearson and Kleeberger; and the long jump squad of Taylor Westrick, Haven Thomas and Kyleigh Delaney.

The Maumee team of Thomas, Crable, Leonard and Westrick finished as runner-up in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays; and the team of Huckaby and Thomas placed third in the high jump relay.

At the Walker/Dilbone Relays, the Panthers finished seventh, scoring 18 points.

The throwers team of Hiles (14.94), Kleeberger (18.24), Delaney (15.6) and Smalley (16.24) was third with a total of 1:05.54.

In a meet at Perrysburg, the Panthers finished second, scoring 32.5 points. Hiles won the discus (116-1) and shot put (31-9).

The 4×100 team of Thomas (13.31), Crable (13.51), Leonard (13.09) and Westrick (14.68) placed first, crossing the finish in 54.52.

The same foursome also won the 4×200 in 1:58. Individual times were Thomas (30.59), Crable (30.88), Leonard (28.12) and Westrick (29.03).

The Maumee girls were runners-up at Bowling Green, scoring 32 points. Hiles won the discus (116-11) and shot put (32-5-1/2) and Westrick won the long jump (14-9).

At the Liberty Center Invitational, the Panthers came in ninth with 14 points, as Hiles placed third in the discus (105-8).