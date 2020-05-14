Maumee Fourth Of July Fireworks Postponed

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration, which normally takes place on July 3, has been postponed because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It remains uncertain if the event will happen at all this year, but it is possible that a fireworks display could take place at a later date, according to Maumee Mayor Rich Carr. Traditionally, the event draws thousands to the area and the decision to hold it will depend on state guidelines regarding crowd restrictions.

The city of Maumee typically joins with Perrysburg to split the cost of the fireworks show. According to Carr, Maumee and Perrysburg officials had to decide by May 8 whether to cancel the fireworks altogether; but in doing so, each city would lose deposit money. Instead, the decision was made to extend the agreement until the end of the year, he said.

In order for any type of fireworks event to take place, money would also need to be raised from the private sector to cover the $18,000 in overtime costs needed for city employees, Carr said. He does not believe it would be appropriate for the city to pay such costs when there are job cuts.

“Right now, it is postponed. We’re looking at Labor Day or maybe New Year’s Eve, but it’s just talk at this point,” Carr said. “It’s going to be difficult to ask people to come up with money, even though I think our community needs something that is fun now.”

The family picnic that is traditionally hosted by the Maumee Uptown Business Association prior to the fireworks display has been canceled.