Maumee Football Team Suffers Loss Against BG In Season Opener

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MHS FOOTBALL — After waiting all summer to see whether or not there would actually be a high school football season, Friday’s season opener was delayed by rain and lightning.

And that was only the start of what Maumee coach Cam Coutcher felt was a weird, odd night.

The Panthers took the field at Kazmaier Stadium in front of a limited crowd of family members due to capacity limits and took a 42-7 loss to Bowling Green.

“When you’re used to being in a certain position, kids fall back to old feelings and things like that,” Coutcher said. “We just didn’t play a clean game at all.”

“You’re never as good as you think, and you’re never as bad as you think. We’ll just take it one day at a time. I didn’t see anybody quit out there. I think we let inexperience show up out there.”

The night started off well enough for the Panthers (0-1), who started on offense and moved the ball well enough to gain a first down before punting.

Unfortunately for Maumee, that was one of only three first downs on the night. The offense gained 60 total yards, with 14 coming on the ground.

“I know we had missed assignments on nearly every single play, which is shocking,” Coutcher said.

Early on, the Maumee defense responded by holding the Bobcats (1-0) to one touchdown in the first quarter. However, two touchdowns in the second quarter and another pair in the third put the game well out of reach.

BG gained 348 total yards, including 236 yards in the running game.

The Panthers’ one bright spot came in the fourth quarter when Zac Harris hauled in a 17-yard touchdown catch from Eli Seiler.

Seiler went 9-of-18 for 46 yards and the score in his first varsity start. Harris led the Panthers with three catches for 27 yards, and Derek Marvin added 15 yards on three grabs.

Aaron Roberts Jr. led the defense with eight tackles and one sack.

“I thought our defense fought pretty well,” Coutcher said. “They were on the field quite a bit.”

The Panthers are back in action on Friday, September 4 at Southview.