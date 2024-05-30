Maumee Firefighters Honored During Memorial Ceremony

BY MIKE McCARTHY MIRROR EDITOR — The extended family of the Maumee Fire Division gathered as one at the Maumee fire station on Monday morning to remember and honor dozens of past firefighters who had spent much of their lives in readiness to serve the residents of Maumee in the event of an emergency.

In his opening statement, Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski welcomed the crowd of approximately 40 residents, many of whom had at least one generation of family members who had served in the Maumee Fire Division.

Rev. Paul Board, pastor of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee, offered the invocation and Chief Loboschefski followed with a recitation of the 62 names of Maumee’s past firefighters. A fire bell rang in memorial after the names of each group of three firefighters were read aloud.

This was followed by a moment of silence and a memorial prayer delivered by Rev. Board.

Chief Loboschefski then placed a wreath at the fire station memorial and was joined by a contingent of firefighters and EMT personnel as they offered a salute to those firefighters being honored.

Moments later, a quartet of musicians from the Maumee High School band played taps.

The young musicians who participated were sophomore Zach Reul, junior Mackenzie Parasiliti, freshman Chris Rivera and freshman Breonnah Amstutz.

Mayor Jim MacDonald and American Legion Post 320 members also displayed their respect during the ceremony, as did various members of the gathering.

The memorial service was concluded after Rev. Board led the assembly in the Lord’s Prayer.