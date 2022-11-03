Maumee Exchange Club Silent Auction Event Set For November 9

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Exchange Club of Maumee will be hosting its second silent auction fundraiser on Wednesday, November 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Barr’s Public House.

As a service group, the organization focuses on three core values: family, community and country. The main purpose is to support nonprofits and other organizations that help the people in the community, said event committee chair Melissa Tackett.

“We get together and raise funds or volunteer in the community,” Tackett said. “With the fundraiser, we will give back to these nonprofits.”

The Maumee club is hoping to focus on several local and national organizations with this year’s auction, including Maumee City Schools scholarships, Food for Thought, Old Newsboys Goodfellows Association, Connecting Kids to Meals, Adopt America Network, The Cocoon, Alzheimer’s Association, Children’s Hunger Alliance and Veterans Matter.

“The main areas we focus on are Americanism, community service and a national project to prevent child abuse,” said Exchange Club of Maumee president Jeff Langenderfer. “What’s unique about Exchange is when you talk about community service, each club, depending on what the needs are in their community, has the flexibility to meet whatever the needs might be.”

During club meetings, members bring attention to organizations or individuals who would benefit from the club’s support. Tackett credits the members for their varied experience in many fields, which helps the club fulfill its mission within the community.

“Our members are very diversified. We have health care, senior living, bankers, financial advisors, photography. It’s a very good blend of every kind of industry that comes together to form the group,” Tackett said.

Exchange Club members are also responsible for finding donors and supporters within the community to make the auction happen. Together, they brought in donations from local businesses including Expresso Car Wash, Toledo Photo Guy, Maumee Valley Whiskey Society, Metamora State Bank, Buckeye State Bank, Kingston, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Stapleton Insurance and more.

Items at the silent auction will vary in value and appeal to meet the desires of every attendee, Tackett said. The timing before the holiday season means attendees can get the perfect gifts for family and friends, whether it’s a zoo membership, Barr’s Public House gift certificate, a gift basket or something else, Langenderfer said,

The silent auction was held for the first time last year, with around 150 attendees. This year, the event will continue with the same setup. Each $15.00 ticket will include appetizers and live music at Barr’s Public House. There will also be a cash bar.

“People come in and out the whole time, between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., whatever their schedule will allow,” Tackett said. “It’s also good for businesses. You can network and make connections during the evening.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased ahead of time by calling Tackett at (419) 794-3404 or by email at mtackett@metamorabank.com. Those interested in providing auction items may also contact Tackett for more information.

Barr’s Public House is located at 3355 Briarfield Blvd. in Maumee.