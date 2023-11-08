Maumee Election Results

Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski is rejoicing, after voters approved a 5.6-mill fire levy

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, 55.6 percent of voters approved the levy to generate $2.9 million. This will allow the department to hire for 24-hour staffing. This is the first time Maumee has ever had a dedicated fire levy like other area departments.

With a 40 percent voter turnout, Maumee also selected three council members, including incumbents Scott Noonan and Gabriel Barrow along with newcomer Ted Kurt.

Noonan earned 2,619 votes for 18.5 percent of the votes, following by Barrow with 2,413 votes and Kurt with 2,336.

Kurt was followed closely by Tracey Elmore, who had 2,318 votes. Dave Poeppelmeier netted 2,209 votes while Aubrey Horsnby had 2,205 votes.

Kurt will fill outgoing council member Jim MacDonald’s seat on council. MacDonald ran unopposed to replace Rich Carr as mayor.

The Lucas County Board of Elections must wait until Monday, November 13 to see how many absentee ballots arrive in the mail, said deputy director Tim Monaco. That could impact some close races.