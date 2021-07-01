Maumee DORA Officially Opens In Uptown District

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — A ribbon-cutting on July 1 officially marks the kickoff of the uptown Maumee DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Like many communities across the region, Maumee has implemented a DORA, which allows those ages 21 and older to purchase an alcoholic beverage from an approved, liquor-permitted establishment, and then drink it within the DORA boundaries. The participating Maumee establishments include Dale’s Bar & Grill, Buster Brown’s Big Dog Lounge, the Village Idiot and the Elks.

Implementing a DORA is part of a larger uptown Maumee improvement project, which is designed to enhance the uptown area and promote new business. Maumee City Council is committed to investing in it, and city officials hit the goal of getting the DORA up and running for the holiday weekend.

In May, $20,000 was appropriated for new signage at each of the 12 entrances to the DORA area and $1,000 was approved to finalize the logo, which will appear on the signs. In addition, $12,000 was appropriated to purchase DORA cups, which will be distributed to the participating businesses.

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce will help oversee and facilitate the cup distribution, and a new website has been added to provide updated information on the project.

Maumee city administrator Patrick Burtch said the investment would bring new life and energy to the area.

“Anytime you can get more people to congregate – not just traffic, but footsteps – you make an area successful,” he said.

The DORA boundaries include Conant Street from the Anthony Wayne Trail to Broadway Street and each block to the east and west off Conant Street between Gibbs and Allen streets. The Elks parking lot and the St. Joseph church parking lot are also included.

Under the DORA guidelines, a drink may be purchased at any of the participating establishments for single use only – meaning DORA cups may not be refilled, even at the same establishment where the drink is originally purchased. Recycling bins will be available for cup disposal. In addition, DORA drinks must be consumed within the DORA boundaries and may only be carried into establishments that allow it, and not into other bars.

Designated hours for the DORA are Monday through Thursday from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m., Friday from 4:00 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 1:00 to 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ultimateuptown.com online or follow The Ultimate Uptown accounts on Facebook and Instagram.