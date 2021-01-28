Maumee Defeats Clay, Falls To Springfield In On-Ice Action

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — For the first time in four years, Maumee hockey defeated Clay in a Northwest Hockey Conference White Division game at Tam-O-Shanter on Saturday, January 24, 5-2.

Maumee coach Devin Crosser said it was a last-minute makeup game from earlier in the season, and it paid dividends for the Panthers.

Junior Owen Grycza scored a hat trick and Maumee goals were also scored by senior Brayden Meeks and freshman Jacob Storey.

The Panthers improve to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the White Division. Clay falls to 1-4 overall with all of its games played in the division.

Maumee coach Devin Crosser said the Panthers got “great defensive work” by Grycza, Meeks, junior Josh Reimer, senior Kenny Poupard and junior Raegan Large.

Also getting “great offensive looks” were Storey, Poupard, seniors Noah Fowls and Tyler Magers, and juniors Brooke Kayne and Jacob Buck.

Maumee junior goalie Aubrey Hiles got her second win of the season in net with a 24-save performance.

On Friday night at Tam-O-Shanter, Grycza got Maumee’s lone goal on an assist from sophomore Toby Ruch, but the Panthers fell in a White Division matchup to Springfield, 11-1.

Springfield, a club team with players from other schools, improved to 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the White Division.

Crosser said Hiles got “great defensive help” from Reimer, Poupard, Ruch and Grycza. Hiles had another busy night, racking up 33 saves.

The Maumee coach added that Poupard, Storey, Kayne and Buck had “some offensive looks” at the net but could not take advantage.

Crosser has plenty of help from parents and Maumee fans. He is assisted in coaching by Randy Wilkins. Tommy Meeks handles the penalty box doors and Ken Poupard handles the scoresheets.

Tim and Tammy Ruch take care of the timeclock, Brandi Kayne and Staci Large are ticket takers and Bryan Kayne is the team photographer.

On Saturday, January 30, Maumee returns to the ice for a White Division matchup with Southview at Tam-O-Shanter’s Rink 1 with faceoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The Cougars have only played four games, all in the White Division, and they are 2-2.

On Sunday, January 31, Maumee will take on Clay again for another divisional contest at Bowling Green State University’s Slater Family Ice Arena. Faceoff will be at 11:30 a.m.