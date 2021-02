Maumee Dance Team Qualifies For OASSA State Championships

The Maumee dance team recently qualified for the 29th annual OASSA State Championships, which will take place on Saturday, March 13. The team qualified in all three routines: jazz, pom and hip-hop. Pictured during a demo at Gateway Middle School are (from left) Emily Lewis, Kayla Quintanilla, Sydney Hazard and in back, Olivia Stichler. MIRROR PHOTO BY JODY SMALLEY

