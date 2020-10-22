Maumee Cross Country Teams Place 5th, 6th At NLL Championships

KAREN BREBBERMAN | MHS CROSS COUNTRY COACH

BOYS

5th, NLL Championships

Junior Eric Board led the Panthers to a fifth-place team finish at the NLL meet held at Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Mich.

Eric placed seventh overall and received first-league, all-team honors, running a best time of 16:23.

Senior Ethan Chambers came in next for the Panthers, placing 13th, running a 16:50 and receiving second-team, all-league honors.

Junior Nick Johnstone crossed the finish line in 20th place, running a best time of 17:10 and getting third team all league honors.

Freshman Vaughn Gugger was next for the varsity men, running a 17:55.

Junior Robbie Stevens was the Panther’s fifth runner, recording a personal best time of 18:24.

Sophomores Chaz Wilms (19:10) and Dru Albright completed the very successful varsity team, with Dru running a personal best time of 19:57.

Sophomore Caden Leck led the Panthers in the open race with a 20:44, a personal best time.

Next was freshman Mason Jones, running a 21:15 and cutting 36 seconds off his best time.

Alex Stambaugh (21:27), Gavin Bekker (21:51), Kaiden Koepfler (23:04), Jordan Ryall (23:09) and Kierce Gonzalaz (24:57) all completed their 2020 season with some outstanding times on the course. Bekker, Koepfler, Ryall and Gonzalaz all ran personal best times.

GIRLS

6th, NLL Championships

Junior Sydney King and senior Abi Smally led the Panther ladies to a sixth-place finish at the NLL meet at Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Mich.

King placed 23rd with a time of 21:27 and Smalley placed 24th with a 21:34 – both running lifetime best finishes at the meet and just missing third-place, all-league honors.

The next two Panthers to score and pace the team were freshmen Emily Swartz (22:08) and Trinti Stewart (22:25), both finishing with personal best times.

Sophomore Claire Farthing was the fifth varsity runner to score with a best time of 22:49; Skyler Janes ran a 22:55 and received another Panther PR; Junior Camryn O’Shea completed the varsity lineup for Maumee; Keragan McCon-aughey led the Panthers in the open race, running a 25:02; freshman Natalie Drake (25:11) and Kyleigh Delaney (25:12) finished right behind McConaughey, posting best times; Emma Beebe ran a best time of 27:06.

Senior and co-captain Lexi Szyndler finished her cross country career running her last race after four years on the Maumee cross country team.

Szyndler continued to improve and worked hard all season and represented Maumee cross country well during her running career.