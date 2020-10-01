Maumee Cross Country Teams Place 3rd, 7th At LC Extravaganza

KAREN BREBBERMAN | MHS CROSS COUNTRY COACH

BOYS — 3rd, LC Extravaganza

The boys cross country team competed in the Liberty Center Extravaganza Invitational on September 26, placing third overall and placing four runners in the top 25 and earning a medal for their performances.

Three runners achieved lifetime personal best records at the meet, while almost every runner improved his time from the meet two weeks ago at the same location.

Junior Eric Board once again led the Panthers by placing fourth overall in a field of 89 runners. Eric bettered his personal best time by 12 seconds, running a 16:32.

Senior Ethan Chambers ran an outstanding race, placing 12th and running a Maumee career best time of 17:18.

Junior Nick Johnstone came in next for the Panthers, placing 19th and running a 17:44.

Freshman Vaughn Gugger came in 22nd place and was the fourth team member to earn a medal.

Junior Robbie Stevens was the last varsity scorer and ran a 19:37, improving his time from two weeks ago by about a minute.

Sophomores Chaz Wilms (19:46) and Dru Albright (21:38) completed the Maumee top seven and cut time off from the LC Invitational.

Freshman Jordan Ryall ran the race in a 25:21 and set a new personal record.

The boys continue to work hard to make improvements at practices and meets, aiming for a successful postseason as they wind down the regular season schedule.

GIRLS — 7th, LC Extravaganza

The Lady Panthers traveled to Leaders Farm to compete in the Liberty Center Extravaganza.

Although the girls placed seventh, many runners improved their times on the same course two weeks ago.

Junior Sydney King paced the Panthers with a 22nd-place finish out of 74 runners. King placed in the top 25, earning a medal for her performance. Sydney, along with five of her teammates, ran personal records at the meet, running a 21:52.

Senior Abi Smalley scored next for the team, placing 30th and achieving a lifetime best time of 22:42. Abi is looking strong this year and doing what needs to be done to have success as she completes her final season of cross country. Claire Farthing, Skyler Janes and Emily Swartz were the remaining varsity scorers.

Junior Camryn O’Shea improved her time over one minute and placed in the top seven for the Panthers, working her way toward her best time.

Senior Lexi Szyndler ran a a 25:44, bettering her PR by about a minute. Lexi’s hard work is paying off and shows continued success as she completes her senior season.

Freshmen Kyleigh Delaney (26:36), Natalie Drake (27:20) and Emma Beebe (29:49) are getting their 5K races figured out, setting new personal best records at the meet.