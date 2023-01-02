Maumee Council Approves Water Bill Discount Program For Seniors

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Although the Maumee City Council meeting on December 5 started out with a lengthy discussion on traffic congestion in uptown Maumee, the rest of the meeting was routine.

Following a 50-minute presentation on uptown traffic from city administrator Patrick Burtch and capital projects manager Matt Miles, as well as a lengthy session of citizens’ comments (see related story in this issue), it was time for council to get down to the main part of the agenda.

During the petitions and communications portion of the meeting, council:

• Approved the second reading of Ordinance 056-2022, which amended Chapter 185 of the Maumee Codified Ordinances and Ordinance 036-1993 relative to the ADA Advisory Commission.

• Approved the second reading of Ordinance 057-2022, which restricts the dates for fireworks discharge within the city of Maumee. The ordinance restricts the public use of fireworks to the dates of July 3 and July 4 only.

• Approved and placed on file a report by the Maumee Municipal Court relative to the Probation Services Fund. There were $31,255.70 in expenditures in the fund through November 1, 2022.

In other business, council unanimously approved Ordinance 058-2022, amending Codified Ordinance Section 921.14 and Ordinance 037-2021 relative to the senior/disability program for water and sewer customers.

The program offers a $10.00 per quarter discount on water and sewer billing for residential customers who own their homes and are 65 years of age or older, as well as for adult property owners with a disability as determined by Social Security.

The ordinance states, “The individual applying must own the residence, have a current or new water account with Maumee, and meet household income requirements to obtain said discount. Residential customers must complete the discount application each year with proof of residency, household income and/or a copy of the Social Security disability award if applicable. Official forms, such as a driver’s license, state ID, or other forms will have to be provided for verification to receive the $10.00 discount.”

Approximately 750 Maumee residents are currently taking part in the senior water and sewer discount program.

In the new business section of the meeting, council:

• Approved Resolution 031-2022, accepting annexation of approximately 26.968 acres of Monclova land into Maumee.

The annexation petition was filed on June 13 with the Board of Lucas County Commissioners. The commissioners approved the petition on August 30. After a minimum waiting period of 60 days, council was able to accept the annexation. Council member Philip Leinbach abstained from voting on the ordinance. He has a family member involved in the Monclova Township government and he thought it best to abstain to avoid any potential or perceived conflict of interest.

• Approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 051-2022, enacting a right-of-way ordinance for the city.

• Approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 052-2022, which repeals Chapter 173 of the Maumee Codified Ordinances and Ordinance 118-1987 relative to the outdated and obsolete Committee on Aging.

• Approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 053-2022, repealing Chapter 187 of the Maumee Codified Ordinances and Ordinance 138-2007 relative to the now-defunct Maumee Indoor Theater Advisory Board.

• Approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 054-2022, repealing Chapter 186 of the Maumee Codified Ordinances and Ordinance 228-2013 relative to the now-obsolete Municipal Audit Committee.

• Approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 055-2022, repealing Chapter 177 of the Maumee Codified Ordinances and Ordinance 080-2017 and 88-1985 relative to the disbanded Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, which has been replaced as a regular council committee.

• Approved Ordinance 059-2022, which amends Ordinance 032-2022 relative to compensation for certain employees of the city of Maumee.

“This ordinance is the first step, and the next ordinance is the second step, to essentially the city taking over the management of the Maumee Indoor Theater from the (current) management company,” explained Burtch.

Maumee presently pays the management company, which in turn pays the Maumee Indoor Theater employees. With passage of the ordinance, the city will now be paying the Maumee Indoor Theater employees directly, starting on January 1, 2023.

“We believe that we can expand the use of the theater through functions and concerts and so on, as well. Not just movies,” Burtch continued.

Great Eastern Theatre Company will no longer operate the Maumee Indoor Theater after December 31 when their current contract with the city expires. “We pay them roughly $50,000 per year plus a broker fee. We now know that we can hire a broker for far less, about $5,000 to broker movies for us and the same staff can run the theater,” Burtch said.

• Approved Ordinance 060-2022, which amends Ordinance 044-2022, relative to certain rules and regulations for the management and supervisory staff of the city of Maumee. This is the second part of the city’s preparation to run the Maumee Indoor Theater independently.

Following comments from individual council members, council voted to enter executive session and the public portion of the meeting was adjourned.

Twenty-one citizens attended the council meeting, including the 10 persons who spoke before council members earlier in the meeting.

•

The next meeting of Maumee City Council is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3 in council chambers at the Maumee Municipal Building, 400 Conant St.

As always, Maumee City Council meetings are open to the public.