Maumee Council Approves Contract For Gibbs Street Improvements Project

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — At its May 1 meeting, Maumee City Council approved a contract with Vernon Nagle Inc. in the amount of $1,347,390 to implement traffic safety improvements to Gibbs Street between the Anthony Wayne Trail and Norfolk Southern Rail property, including curb adjustments, paving, striping and the installation of a new mini roundabout.

The action was taken to address serious safety concerns prompted by the large number of accidents and near-accidents that have occurred at the intersection of Gibbs Street and East Indiana Avenue over the past several years.

The intersection is notorious for its history of inattentive motorists running through stop signs due to some confusion caused, in part, by two lanes of vehicles traveling from three different directions toward a four-way stop sign at the intersection.

According to a report filed by Matthew Miles, Maumee capital projects manager, the funding for the project will be provided by a combination of federal safety funds and local matching funds, which were accounted for in the city’s 2023 capital budget appropriations.

Miles’ report states, “The federal safety funds will account for 90 percent of the eligible costs associated with the actual construction of the transportation project improvements and construction engineering and inspection activities to a maximum of $805,900.”

According to the report, the city of Maumee, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), began planning for the Gibbs Street safety improvements back in 2017.

“EMHT, of Columbus, was contracted by ODOT to provide engineering services for the project,” the report states. “During this phase, several design options were considered with final recommendations presented to ODOT and the public for review late in 2022.

“The final design included the installation of a mini roundabout intersection at the corner of Gibbs and Indiana, lane narrowing to assist in speed control, the addition of parking lanes to segments of the roadway, and improved pedestrian crossing opportunities,” the report explained.

In March of this year, a request for bids was published in accordance with city guidelines and ODOT regulations, and two responses were received by Miles’ office. Following a review of the two bids, it was determined that the contract should be awarded to Vernon Nagle Inc.

In other items on the consent calendar, council:

• Authorized the city administrator to purchase materials and oversee the installation of a permanent storage facility for the Maumee Youth Football program on the grounds of the Lucas County Recreation Center near the adjoining football field.

Several members of the Maumee Youth Football program attended the meeting and expressed their appreciation for council’s decision.

Since the inception of the league several years ago, the coaches have had to rely on their own resources for the safe storage and transportation of football equipment. With the construction of a permanent storage facility, they will now be able to fully turn their attention to coaching the players.

• Approved the confirmation of Zach Rader to the Maumee Board of Zoning Appeals.

With no other business on the agenda, members of council paused the meeting to go into executive session to discuss contract negotiations and pending litigation.

Once council returned from executive session, no further action was taken and the meeting was adjourned.

A total of 29 residents attended the meeting.

•

The next meeting of Maumee City Council is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Monday, June 5 in council chambers at the Maumee Municipal Building, 400 Conant St.

As always, Maumee City Council meetings are open to the public.