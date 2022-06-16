Maumee Council Approves 2022 Rolf Park Pool Policy

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council enjoyed a light agenda at its June 6 meeting and took care of business in just 31 minutes.

With four items on the consent calendar, council took the following unanimous action:

• Accepted the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Committee amending the 2022 pool rules and pool pass and punch card procedures. The new rules amend the current admission requirements for those residing outside of Maumee city limits, but still within the Maumee City Schools district, who have children currently enrolled and attending Maumee schools. Persons falling into this category will be allowed to purchase daily passes to use the Rolf Park pool facilities for the 2022 season.

Season passes are available for sale to Maumee residents only in 2022. The use of the Rolf Park pool will be limited to Maumee residents only during the 2023 pool season, according to the new rules.

• Approved a recommendation from the city administrator declaring the Maumee Public Service Department’s 2012 Ford F150 truck as surplus and authorizing the sale of said vehicle on GovDeals.com. City administrator Patrick Burtch explained that the extensive repairs on the truck would not be worth making since the truck will soon be replaced by a new, leased vehicle.

• Approved the second reading of Ordinance 028-2022, which will allow for the submission of certain amendments to the Maumee City Charter to appear on the November 8 General Election ballot in Maumee, in accordance with the recommendations of the Charter Review Advisory Commission.

• Approved Resolution 015-2022 declaring the necessity of lighting the streets and public ways of the city of Maumee. This would entail approving estimated assessments of each property owner’s share of the cost and expenses for such street lighting.

According to the departmental report, this is an annual operating assessment and must be levied in 2022 and collected in 2023 with the real estate tax bills. The assessment roll has been prepared and is on file in the city’s finance office.

In the earlier petitions and communications portion of the meeting, council placed the following items on file:

• A notice from the Ohio Division of Liquor Control on the application by Backyard Bar Enterprises LLC dba Banter Bar Room at 128 W. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee for a TREX permit from Fat Jacks LLC dba Fat Jacks. The building at 128 W. Wayne St. is the former location of JM Designs LLC.

• The Parks and Recreation Committee meeting report from May 20.

• The Finance Committee report from May 31.

In new business, council took the following action:

• Approved Resolution 015-2022, which repealed Resolution 007-2022, thereby lifting the temporary moratorium on new hotels, motels or extended stay facilities, or the expansion of existing facilities within city limits and declaring an emergency.

• Approved Resolution 016-2022 consenting to the annexation of 27.254 acres of Monclova Township land proposed to be annexed to the city of Maumee set forth in the petition for annexation filed with the Board of Lucas County Commissioners by Isaac Land Investments Ltd. and declaring an emergency. (A detailed story on this matter can be found elsewhere in this issue.)

• Approved Resolution 017-2022 adopting a statement pursuant to Revised Code of Ohio 709.023 indicating what services will be provided to the area proposed to be annexed to the city of Maumee by petition for annexation filed with the Board of Lucas County Commissioners by Isaac Land Investments Ltd., containing 27.254 acres of Monclova Township land. The measure passed with an emergency declaration.

• Approved Resolution 018-2022 authorizing a Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) partnership agreement between Lucas County, the city of Oregon and the city of Maumee, and declaring an emergency.

• Approved Resolution 019-2022 imposing indoor air quality standards within the city of Maumee and declaring an emergency.

• Approved Ordinance 030-2022 amending Ordinance 033-2021 and establishing a basis for the allocation of assessments for the costs of lighting the streets and public ways in the city, and declaring an emergency.

• Approved Ordinance 031-2022 adopting an updated schedule of rates and fees for the city of Maumee services, amending and repealing prior related ordinances and declaring an emergency, as unanimously recommended by the Maumee Finance Committee.

During the citizen comments portion of the meeting, none of the 12 people in attendance elected to speak before city council.

At the end of the meeting, council went into executive session to “discuss a written legal opinion regarding a contract,” according to the description on the agenda.

•

Editor’s Note: The next meeting of Maumee City Council will take place at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 in council chambers, located in the Maumee Municipal Building, 400 Conant St., Maumee. As always, the public is invited to attend.