Maumee Closes Wrestling Season At District Championships

BY ANDY ROWER | MIRROR SPORTS — Maumee’s 2020 wrestling season came to an end at the Division II district championships at Norwalk last weekend.

The Panthers were led in the tournament by senior 145-pounder Hunter VanDusen, classmate and 152-pound senior Tyler Wilson and junior 106-pounder Isaiah Wrighten, who each went 1-2.

VanDusen won his opening match by outlasting Upper Sandusky senior Brayzin McDaniel (11-6 record) 4-3.

Unfortunately, he was next pinned by Wauseon sophomore and eventual fifth-place finisher Connor Twigg (2:30) and Lima Shawnee senior Trent Fairburn (3:33).

VanDusen finished the season with a record of 23-12, Twigg closed the tournament with a 37-14 mark and Fairburn wrapped his year up at 29-12.

Wilson suffered a 6-3 loss to Wauseon senior Ethan Glover to start things off, but rebounded with a 10-8 victory over Madison Comprehensive freshman Hunter Hutcheson.

In yet another close match though, Wilson came up on the wrong end of a 7-6 decision against Napoleon senior Tyler Bostelman.

A two-time district qualifier (3-4 district record), Wilson finished with a season record of 23-12.

Glover ended up at 22-15, Hutcheson closed things out at 30-15 and Bostelman wrapped things up with a 43-10 mark.

Wrighten dropped his opening match to Bay senior and eventual fifth-place finisher Stephen Tepper in a 12-2 major decision.

After bouncing back to top Bowling Green sophomore Daniel Castro by the same score, Wrighten suffered a 12-1 loss to Ashland freshman Roman Parobek.

Wrighten finished his junior campaign with a 28-11 record, Tepper improved his season record to 41-14, Castro dropped to 23-22 and Parobek closed things out at 29-15.

Freshman Tommy Gast also competed for Maumee in the tournament, but lost his two matches to Wauseon junior and eventual champion Damon Molina (18-3) and Brookside junior Eric Saddler (13-8).

Gast finished his season with a 22-13 record, Molina improved to 36-14 and Saddler closed his year at 23-16.