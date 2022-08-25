Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11.

The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.

During the stop uptown, the new employees met with Mayor Rich Carr, Police Chief Josh Sprow, Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski and other city employees.

Carr congratulated the employees on their new positions and emphasized the importance of the role they play in the community.

Carr and the rest of the city officials presented the staff with small gifts to thank them for joining Maumee City Schools.

Sprow introduced the school resource officers the staff will see in the district and spoke about the importance of collaboration between the groups.

“The connection that we have to the city and the value they have for our school district is unmatched,” Lee said.

Meet Maumee City Schools’ new staff members. The following are brief biographies for the newly hired staff for the 2022-23 school year:

Fairfield Elementary

Rhianon Barlos, first-grade teacher. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University. Work experience: Toledo Public Schools. Most looking forward to: “Being a member of this beautiful, supportive community of educators, staff members and families.”

Fort Miami Elementary

Jessica Stairhime, third-grade teacher. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo. Work experience: Toledo Zoo’s education department. Most looking forward to: “I am most looking forward to meeting my students! I am excited to build connections with students, colleagues and Maumee families.”

Kelsey Smith, first grade-teacher. Graduated from: The University of Toledo. Work experience: Leverette Elementary with Toledo Public Schools. Most looking forward to: “Working in Maumee, I am most looking forward to meeting many of the students and families within the district. I know it is a small, tight-knit community and I am grateful to be a part of it both as a parent and an educator as well. I am excited to make lifelong connections with my students and their families.”

Lindsay Gibson, first-grade teacher. Graduated from: Cleveland State University and MHS. Work experience: Findlay City Schools. Most looking forward to: “I am looking forward to working with such young students who can truly absorb so much information at this age!”

Liz Baden, second-grade teacher. Graduated from: The University of Toledo. Work experience: intervention agent at Fort Miami. Most looking forward to: “Meeting all of my kiddos and becoming even closer with the staff.”

Wayne Trail Elementary

Julianne Bekker, fourth-grade intervention specialist. Graduated from: The University of Toledo. Work experience: Toledo Public Schools. Most looking forward to: “Meeting new people and helping my students to grow as lifelong learners.”

Gateway Middle School

Dan Curtis, assistant principal. Graduated from: Bowling Green State University and MHS. Work experience: Evergreen High School and Napoleon Junior/Senior High School. Most looking forward to: “I attended Maumee City Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. I’m most looking forward to ‘coming home’ to serve the students and community where I grew up.”

Maumee High School

Lindsey Bartlett, Spanish teacher. Graduated from: The University of Toledo and MHS. Work experience: St. Ursula Academy. Most looking forward to: “I look forward to coming back to my alma mater, where I was first introduced to the Spanish language and culture. I am looking forward to creating a learning environment where my students can be themselves, connect and not be afraid to learn something new – something I always felt as a student at MHS.”

Emily Baker, family and consumer sciences teacher. Graduated from: University of Wisconsin and Bowling Green State University. Work experience: student-taught at Otsego High School. Most looking forward to: “I’m most looking forward to teaching my students real-life skills and preparing them for the world after high school!”

Nick Berry, social studies teacher. Graduated from: University of Findlay. Work experience: Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Most looking forward to: “I have grown up in Findlay all of my life, so I am looking forward to meeting new people and experiencing a bunch of new things!”

Kelsie LaValley Moritz, school counselor. Grad-uated from: Ohio Northern University and The University of Toledo. Work experience: St. Ursula Academy. Most looking forward to: “I am looking forward to meeting and building rapport with my students and their families. I am also looking forward to working with the community of Maumee to better serve my students and school community!”