Maumee City Schools Recognizes S.A.I.L. Board For Its Efforts In Substance Abuse Prevention

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — During last Friday night’s football game at Kazmaier Stadium, S.A.I.L. was recognized by Maumee City Schools for a $500 donation to the band.

S.A.I.L., the Substance Abuse Intervention League, provides support throughout the community and aims to spread awareness and prevent the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

Don Adamski has been a S.A.I.L. consultant since 1996 and has experience working with the community and businesses in drug and alcohol abuse prevention.

“It’s really all about making good choices, and that’s what we’re all about,” Adamski said.

“We try to do so many different things to get into the community and get our name out there,” Adamski said. “It’s not just about substance abuse, it’s also trying to encourage family activities because we know, and research will tell us, that kids choose to use a little less if they really are involved with their families.”

Recently, S.A.I.L. sponsored a movie night at the Maumee Summer Fair and regularly hosts other events, including Maumee High School’s after prom, Gateway Middle School’s lock-in events and family nights at Rolf Park, which Adamski said are regularly well-attended.

It gives board members the chance to engage with children in the community – providing them with fun activities and incentives – and also speak with the parents and guardians, encouraging conversations about what choices are best for their children.

Adamski said families have thanked him for giving the parents a reason to talk to their children about making good choices and starting the conversation.

The football game on Friday was just one of the ways the board members were recently able to engage with the community. A booth was set up for the members to chat and provide information and small treats for any visitors to the booth.

The group has several plans for National Red Ribbon Week and will continue to bring its message into the schools and community.

“This year, we’re really looking forward to trying to return to more normalcy and all the activities we can do for the community and for our kids,” Adamski said.

What the group does, though, would not be possible without the dedication of the board members and the community, he added.

“We’re very, very grateful and humbled by all of the support of the community and the city,” Adamski said.