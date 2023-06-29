Maumee City Schools Honors New Teacher And Staff Retirees

­

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee City Schools retired teachers and staff members were recognized during the June 12 board of education meeting for their dedication to the schools.

Several former staff members attended the meeting, where they were presented with a gift and an invitation to attend a recognition ceremony on Friday, August 18 during the MHS football game.

Collectively, the 11 recently retired district staff members have spent nearly 300 years serving the schools, with several staff members contributing more than 30 years each.

Jeffrey McIntire was hired on May 16, 1983 as a math teacher at Maumee High School. He served as a coach for baseball, golf, bowling and softball.

According to MHS principal Scott Perrotte, McIntire’s work as the chairperson on the Local Professional Development Committee was vital for the district and the teachers on staff.

“I’ve worked closely with Jeff over the last 10 years, and it has been a pleasure. We always had spirited conversations and he will be sorely missed,” Perrotte added.

Janette Schell worked for Maumee City Schools beginning on July 3, 1990 as an intervention specialist.

“She also served the district in multiple supplemental roles, including technology team advisor, department chairperson and resident educator mentor,” added Maumee Intermediate School principal Nick Neiderhouse. “She’s also taken on numerous student teachers as well.”

He added that Schell has been a staple at the school and within the district for decades and will be missed.

Teri Loeffler was hired in November of 1992 as an elementary art teacher before transitioning to the middle school.

“She helped bring out magic with our kids, and we’re so sad to lose her but so blessed to have had her, and we wish her the absolute best,” said Maumee Middle School principal Angela Wojcik.

Julia Stratton was hired in 1993 and spent time as a modern language and study skills teacher before receiving a full-time contract as a math teacher.

“I had the opportunity to not just work alongside her, but also coach one of her children and really get to know them really well,” Wojcik recalled.

In 1997, Sandra Poto was hired as an intervention specialist with the district. Wojcik said Poto’s work in several supplemental roles was vital to the schools she served.

“We really appreciate her and wish her the best,” Wojcik added.

In September of 1997, Antoinette “Toni” Kern was hired as a substitute in the food service department. She transferred to head cashier, cafeteria manager and later bus monitor for the transportation department over her more than two-decade career with the district.

“It’s been an honor getting to work with you, and I just know how much these students have appreciated you and I know how much we appreciate you,” said food service and transportation supervisor Joel Hefner to Kern.

On July 6, 1998, Kenneth Walczak was hired as a business teacher at the high school. He also served as a football, wrestling and track coach during his career with the district.

“If you put that all together, that is a tremendous amount of time,” Perrotte said. “He’s impacted a ton of students in those supplemental roles as well as in the classroom. He’s such a friendly face in the building and he will be tremendously missed.”

Karen Brebberman served as a library media specialist for several schools within the district during her 23 years with Maumee.

She was also a cross country and track coach and intramurals advisor.

“I know from my experience in working with her, there were several state qualifiers that competed under her coaching,” Perrotte recalled.

In 2001, Jane Fender joined the staff at Maumee City Schools as the district nurse.

“Nurse Jane retired in September, and we have nurse Cortney now, but it’s still common to say nurse Jane. She filled that role for 21 years,” said Superinten-dent Steve Lee.

Julia Stokes began as a substitute bus driver in 2006 before becoming a contracted driver in 2008, a position in which she stayed until her retirement this year.

“She’s a wonderful spirit, a very kind and loving person. She livens up a room with her sense of humor and people really gravitated toward her,” Hefner said. “She’s a really special person and she did a lot for this district.”

Rick Smith, who joined the district in 2014 as a building engineer, came to the district after working for several years in another school system. For the last several years, he worked in maintenance for the district.

“He was here every day, always early and always willing to help,” said Larry Burda, supervisor of facilities for the district. “It’s tough to lose him.”

The recognition ceremony will be held at Kazmaier Stadium during the Maumee and Springfield football game that kicks off the 2023 football season.

“We will issue some jerseys for our retiring class and we will have a recognition at the game,” Lee reminded the former staff members.