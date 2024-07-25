Maumee City Officials Answer Questions From Residents During Informational Presentation On Sewer Ordinance

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee city officials attempted to clear up some confusion surrounding the controversial Maumee emergency sewer inspection ordinance during a July 16 informational meeting in council chambers.

Thirty years ago, the city of Maumee sanitary sewer discharge limit was adjusted to 25 million gallons per year by the Ohio EPA.

The city, however, continued to discharge millions of gallons each year in excess of that limit without reporting the overflows to the EPA as required by law.

In 2020, the excessive overflows were discovered and reported by city officials. After self-reporting to the Ohio EPA, the city was fined and ordered to complete a sewer system evaluation study (SSES) over three years, along with additional steps immediately following the order.

“In a very quick summary, what it said was to take all feasible steps to stop sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) and water in basements (WIB) and eliminate the impact of those SSOs and WIBs from the sewer system,” Maumee Mayor Jim MacDonald said of the EPA’s order.

While a criminal investigation is still underway, the city has been collecting data for the SSES, which it submitted to the EPA on July 19.

Contained in the SSES are the findings on which areas of the city have contributed to inflow and infiltration (I&I) of the sewers.

Inflow and infiltration includes downspouts, footer tiles, sump pumps and more that are improperly connected to the sanitary sewer system, not the stormwater sewer system. It also includes separated joints and things such as clay pipes that allow groundwater to penetrate the pipes and enter the sanitary sewer system, rather than be redirected to the stormwater system.

“We thought it would be maybe 20-percent residential properties and we’d find all these big parking lots that were tied in,” said city administrator Dr. Patrick Burtch. “We didn’t. We found the opposite.”

Once the SSES is submitted, the findings will be reviewed by the Ohio EPA. The city will then meet with EPA officials next month to discuss that and the plan the city has settled on to resolve the I&I issue.

One of the resolutions the city has decided on is Ordinance 020-2024, which has left many homeowners upset.

The latest ordinance, passed in a special morning meeting of Maumee City Council on June 17, requires all real estate properties within Maumee city limits – the boundaries are I-80/90, U.S. 23 and the Maumee River, as well as the recently annexed area west of I-475 – to go through a full sewer system inspection prior to sales of the properties.

A Certificate of Inspection must be presented to the purchaser of the home 10 days prior to the closing date of the sale.

A Certificate of Compliance confirms there are no illegal connections, inflow and infiltration to the sewers, or that necessary repairs have been made.

Homes that are found to have illegal connections to the Maumee sanitary sewer system are required to resolve the issue before the property is cleared to be sold, or an escrow account must be established between the seller and purchaser to cover potential costs.

The goal of the ordinance is to address the Federal Clean Water Act of 1972 and subsequent state and federal EPA mandates.

The conveyance ordinance requiring the sewer inspections of homeowners selling their property is one facet of a multifaceted approach to address the issue.

There are many homes within the city limits that have added stormwater into the sanitary sewer system, noted Burtch.

“We have a map. It shows where the worst areas of town are … unfortunately, if you live from Ford to the Trail to Kingsbury to Wayne, you’re the hot spot,” Burtch said. “Or, if you live east of Michigan, south of the tracks, north of Seventh, those are the hottest spots in the town that are contributing the most stormwater to the sanitary system.”

The added stormwater puts a strain on the sanitary sewer system, which cannot process such high amounts of water and it overflows, Burtch said.

Water in the sanitary sewer system goes through a treatment process before it is added back into a body of water.

Stormwater sewer systems flow directly into the local waterways.

“Clean water should not be going where we have to treat it. The system does not allow it,” MacDonald said. “You’re also paying exponential dollars to treat water that doesn’t need to be treated.”

As of July 19, 41 inspections on homes across the Maumee city limits had been held. Nine have passed and received Certificates of Compliance.

Members of the city’s sewer division are certified to perform the inspections, Burtch said, and will use a video camera to take images of the sewer lateral. They will also check the footer tiles, sump pumps and downspouts to see if the water is being directed into the sanitary sewer system.

The inspections are $100 for the first hour and $200 per hour after that. Of the 41 inspections, a majority have not exceeded the one-hour mark thus far.

Burtch said there is no fee for reinspection after repairs are made.

The fee ensures that residents are paying for the work done at their homes, which includes the inspections, and is not paid for by their neighbors through tax dollars, Burtch explained.

Once a Certificate of Compliance is received after passing the inspection, it is valid for five years.

Many homeowners across the city are questioning the validity of the city’s orders and the need to inspect a property before a sale.

Hundreds of concerned citizens gathered at the Maumee Elks Lodge on July 15, where they discussed the ordinance and sought to find alternative solutions. A survey was then presented to the residents, which helped meeting organizers determine a list of questions to be presented to city officials.

According to Mayor MacDonald, the informational meeting held by the city on July 16 had five objectives: Provide background information, explain the ordinance, clarify the inspection process, offer help and answer questions, particularly the questions the concerned citizens had generated during the survey.

The question asked more than any other among survey respondents was whether funds are available to make the repairs.

“Unfortunately, the idea of grants of government money to be spent on private properties is very nil,” Burtch said.

At the July 22 meeting, Maumee City Council proposed a city-funded sewer repair grant program to provide financial support to qualifying residents in need of assistance with their sewer system repairs. The funds would cover the costs related to replacing or relining lateral connections in the right of way.

A property owner is responsible for maintenance, repair or replacement of the building sewer lateral to the point of connection to the city of Maumee sanitary or storm sewer system.

Maumee City Council will vote on the proposed program at the Monday, August 19 council meeting.

Several other grants have been applied for since 2021, in attempts to help with the costs of the project, MacDonald said at the informational meeting.

Funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission has been used for uptown lining phases 1-4 and is currently in planning for phases 5-6. The city did not receive funding from the Ohio EPA or the American Rescue Plan through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The city is currently looking toward other grants, including one through the Ohio EPA.

In a statement, the city said, “As soon as is practical, the city will again nominate for $12 million, as it has in the past, in an effort to afford low-interest loans to homeowners who are unable to attain financing on their own now that the city’s Sewer System Evaluation Survey has been submitted to the state EPA.”

While city officials are still seeking additional funding support for residents, the current recommendation is to seek low-interest loans.

“If my house has a sewer, that sewer belongs to me. I can’t expect my neighbor to pay for it,” Burtch said to the residents.

One of the problems council members and other city officials ran into, MacDonald said, is trying to make the resolution equitable.

A suggestion from the citizen-organized meeting was to raise the income tax from 1.5 percent to 2 percent and use the additional funds to help cover the cost of repairs.

One problem with that proposal, MacDonald noted, is if a resident had previously discovered their sump pump, footer tiles or downspouts were connected to the sanitary sewer system and paid to have it fixed, they should not have to also pay for their neighbors’ systems to be fixed through increased taxes. Spending public funds on private property will also generate significant complaints, Burtch said.

Additionally, Burtch said, the proposed tax increase would not generate enough money.

“The problem we’re faced with, seriously, over 15 years, is between $120 and $150 million. That’s what we’re facing,” Burtch said, noting the situation is dire.

That total would include lining sewers to prevent water from penetrating the pipes and leaky joints, placing new sewers, increasing pipe capacity and creating some storage for overflow.

According to Maumee Law Director Alan Lehenbauer, a 2004 ordinance created a grant program that had allowed for funds up to $3,000 for clean water connection repairs.

“The response was very limited,” Lehenbauer said about those who took advantage of the program.

The city, MacDonald said, cannot rely on residents to make repairs if they choose, because previous evidence shows not enough people would voluntarily spend the money.

Another question from the citizen survey asked why the city does not use the money from other uptown repair and revitalization jobs on the sewer system upgrades instead.

When funds are collected from taxes, they are earmarked for specific projects and departments and cannot be used for other areas, explained the mayor.

The survey also asked if the city could wait until other options can be discussed and potentially a better solution is found.

“You can put it on hold, but that wouldn’t work out well for the city,” Burtch said, as the city was made aware of the discharges over three years ago and has been ordered by the EPA to evaluate the sewer system and formulate a plan to eliminate the impact of the overflows.

Funds generated from increased sewer rates was another concern of the survey.

“We backed into the number because we had to figure out what we had to do and what it would cost in today’s dollars to line the mainline sewers,” Burtch explained. “We came up with a price of about $60 million.”

The city, he said, is working to quickly resolve the issues to make sure the price is not impacted too heavily by inflation.

Additionally, Burtch said the city had looked at other options that would cost less over time for residents.

“One of those is to go to the EPA and ask them for a certain percentage reduction in I&I and then, perhaps, store some of that and treat it later,” Burtch said.

The less the city can send to storage, however, the more money it can save. If the city had to build storage for overflow and then pay to treat it, it could potentially cost hundreds of millions of dollars, Burtch said, rather than paying to prevent the need for storage and significantly reduce the overflows.

“We are not proposing to completely eliminate all the discharges,” Burtch said. “That is difficult at best. It really is. These things are all underground, and with the best technology, you aren’t going to find everything that’s leaking.”

The survey had also inquired into the legality of the ordinance. Lehenbauer maintained the legality of it, citing similar ordinances from other areas.

“There’s a number of cities that have whole-home inspections at time of sale, which includes roof, foundations, all your plumbing, heating systems, you name it. They require a full inspection and clearance before you can sell your home,” he said, citing Cleveland as an example. “There’s a number of cities that just require sewer lateral inspections, which is what we’ve tried to take on. These ordinances have been upheld by the courts.”

Currently, the only residents who are required to have inspections are those who are planning to sell their properties. There are also exceptions to the rule.

Residents who are transferring their property with no monetary consideration to a family member or individual who lives in the home and will continue living in the home are exempt from the inspection, according to the city’s website.

Those who do wish to sell their home and refuse to undergo an inspection prior to sale could face legal action, along with the other parties involved.

Maumee residents who are not selling their homes currently fall under an amnesty program, which encourages compliance but does not require residents to proactively schedule an inspection. The amnesty program is currently scheduled through December 17 but could possibly be extended by council.

Residents who wish to schedule an inspection regardless of actively considering selling are encouraged to do so by city officials.

Once a Certificate of Inspection is received, outlining the necessary repairs to be in compliance, residents must make arrangements with a contractor and perform the repairs within 90 days.

The city understands that contractors are backed up, and that some residents might wish to gather additional funds for completing the project, Burtch said. In that case, he advised residents to contact the city and an agreement can be made to extend the timeline when possible.

Additionally, Burtch has offered his services to residents.

As he is not certified for the inspections, he said he can visit homes and provide advice to residents so they can better know if they might pass an inspection or not. From there, they will have a better understanding of what repairs they might be facing following a certified inspection from the sewer division.

All of the work being done on private properties and across the rest of the city, MacDonald said, is aimed at saving the drinking water. The SSES and other information from the city will also show the EPA what the city and its residents are willing to do, and hopefully buy enough time to implement impactful changes.

Following the meeting, city officials answered several individual questions from residents.

Additional information on the ordinance, along with the conveyance form, proactive inspection form and a list of registered sewer contractors can be found on the sewer ordinance webpage of Maumee.org under the quick links tab or by scrolling down on the home page.