Maumee City Council Passes Residential Ordinance For Non-Owner-Occupied Property Requirements

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council passed a non-owner-occupied residential property requirements ordinance by a 6-1 vote at its meeting held on Monday night.

Council members voting in favor of Ordinance 002-2023 were Josh Harris, Jim MacDonald, Margo Puffenberger, Jon Fiscus, Gabe Barrow and Scott Noonan. Council member Philip Leinbach cast the lone dissenting vote.

Approximately 80 residents attended the city council meeting, with 14 people speaking out against the ordinance.

Due to this week’s press deadline, a detailed report of the meeting will appear in the March 30 issue of The Mirror along with an explanation of the new ordinance.