Maumee City Council Meeting Features A Surprise Announcement

Longtime Maumee resident Bill Buri (center) was surprised to learn that he has been named this year’s recipient of the Maumee Outstanding Citizen Award. The announcement was made by Maumee Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristin Meyer (right) just prior to the February 19 meeting of Maumee City Council. Also pictured (left) is Alaina Meister, a volunteer member of the Maumee Environmental & Tree Advisory Commission, who was joined by fellow committee member Jason Mendelsohn (not pictured) in nominating Buri for the award. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council zipped through a light agenda at its February 19 meeting, which was highlighted by a surprise announcement at the beginning of the meeting.

Mayor Jim MacDonald introduced Kristin Meyer, executive director of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce, who took the opportunity to announce that Bill Buri, who was seated in the audience, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Maumee Outstanding Citizen Award.

Buri, who thought he had been summoned to the council meeting to answer questions in his capacity as a member of the Maumee Environmental & Tree Advisory Commission, was certainly surprised by the announcement as he joined Meyer at the podium to a round of applause by all in attendance. 

