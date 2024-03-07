Maumee City Council Meeting Features A Surprise Announcement

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council zipped through a light agenda at its February 19 meeting, which was highlighted by a surprise announcement at the beginning of the meeting.

Mayor Jim MacDonald introduced Kristin Meyer, executive director of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce, who took the opportunity to announce that Bill Buri, who was seated in the audience, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Maumee Outstanding Citizen Award.

Buri, who thought he had been summoned to the council meeting to answer questions in his capacity as a member of the Maumee Environmental & Tree Advisory Commission, was certainly surprised by the announcement as he joined Meyer at the podium to a round of applause by all in attendance.

To read more, please subscribe:

Subscribe To The Mirror