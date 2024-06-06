Maumee City Council Holds Special Meeting To Address Deadlines

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council held a special meeting early Tuesday morning to address time sensitive matters that required prompt attention prior to the next regularly scheduled city council meeting that is set for the evening of Monday, June 10.

During the months of June, July and August, city council takes advantage of a provision in the city charter that allows for just one monthly Maumee City Council meeting instead of the usual two meetings that are held on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

There are times, however, when city business must be attended to on a tighter timeline than once a month, and Tuesday’s meeting was one such instance of that.

The meeting was publicized on Monday and held in the administrative conference room of the Maumee Municipal Building at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. All members of city council were present, including council member Josh Harris, who participated via telephone.

