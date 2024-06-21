Maumee City Council Holds Special Meeting This Week To Pass Property Conveyance And Inspection Ordinance

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — In the interest of public safety, a strict new city ordinance was passed by Maumee City Council on Monday that will require Maumee business and residential property owners to eliminate any illegal connections between their properties and the city’s sanitary sewer system as a prerequisite before their property can legally be conveyed, sold or transferred to another party.

Ordinance 020-2024 was passed unanimously as an emergency measure in a special meeting of Maumee City Council that took place in council chambers at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17 after public notification was posted on Friday, June 14.

This new ordinance effectively takes the place of proposed Ordinance 019-2024, which was scrapped after the June 10 meeting of Maumee City Council for failing to convey a proper sense of urgency regarding the public health dangers of illegal hookups to the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Ordinance 020-2024 will allow certified inspectors access to houses and business properties that are being sold with the purpose of inspecting those properties to make sure that there are no illegal connections to the Maumee sanitary sewer system in place before that property changes hands.

If violations are found regarding any sewer-related issues, they will have to be repaired by the buyer or the property owner to bring the property into compliance with Maumee code before the property is cleared to be sold.

The ordinance has no impact on property issues that are not related strictly to illegal or nonconforming sanitary sewer issues.

The first sentence of Ordinance 020-2024 states, “The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has mandated that the city of Maumee eliminate illegal connections to the Maumee sanitary sewers and other illicit discharges.”

The ordinance goes on to read, “Council has found that many commercial and residential properties are conveyed, sold and transferred that have illegal connections to the sanitary sewer which include, but are not limited to, connections from sump pumps, downspouts, footer tiles and yard drains, connections from parking lots, connections to cesspools, have sewer laterals that are in need of repair or replacement, and that these issues when they are not disclosed or inspected prior to the transfer of real property are a health and safety issue for the purchasers, renters, citizens of Maumee and the public.”

The ordinance goes on to say the following:

“When storm events occur, sump pumps and illegal connections convey clean stormwater runoff into the sanitary sewer system, resulting in increased flows and unnecessary treatment of clean water. The excess flows can also occur during non-storm events. Sump pumps or drains located below the water table will convey clean water to the sanitary sewer system and is typical in areas with high groundwater.

“Illicit sewer connections to the sanitary sewer system and infiltration of groundwater post an acute public health risk and create many complications and issues for the entire community.

“Sewer pipes and pumps at sewer pump stations in town are designed specifically for the sanitary sewer flows of the community, not stormwater.

“When excess flows from illicit connections occur, it overloads the sewer system. Once the system is overloaded, the wastewater has nowhere to go and backs up in the pipe, into sewer services, and if severe enough, into local homes and businesses, potentially causing property damage.

“Pump stations may also overflow, causing untreated wastewater to be discharged to the Maumee River, surrounding properties potentially containing water resources and imposing hazards to residents, pets, fish and wildlife.

“Studies completed by consultants hired by the city of Maumee identified illegal connections and infiltration of groundwater into the Maumee sewer system as a significant issue and the city has been advised to eliminate these conditions to the extent possible to help reduce the costs of reducing discharges into the environment.

“Excessive overflow into the system not only poses overflow capacity issues, but it also increases unnecessary costs for transporting and treating wastewater. Maumee pays fees for every gallon of wastewater discharged to the wastewater treatment facility. By reducing the amount of clean water in the sanitary sewer system, it will reduce the costs assessed to Maumee and its users of the sewer system.

“The effects of illicit sewer connections and increased flow include, but are not limited to:

• Backup of wastewater into private residences.

• Wastewater spills to the river, streams and critically sensitive areas and properties.

• Violation of the Federal Clean Water Act.

• Increased user costs due to unnecessary treatment of clean water, which are borne by all users of the sewer system.

• Violation of Maumee code, which provides penalties for each day an illegal connection continues in a residential or commercial property.

“Many of the purchases of residential properties in Maumee are made by investors or other entities who are difficult to locate when it is time to remedy the issues with the properties.

“The city of Maumee submits this code will provide a means to remedy environmental issues as set forth herein.

“It is the intent that the costs of inspections and repairs are to be borne by the seller and/or buyers of real property within the city of Maumee and persons, corporations or LLCs owning property with illegal connections to the storm sewer.”

Amnesty Clause

A new provision in Ordinance 020-2024 offers an amnesty clause for property owners who are not selling their properties yet wish to bring them into compliance with the Clean Water Act and Maumee code.

It reads as follows:

“It is the intent of council to provide an option for inspections that will provide an opportunity for amnesty to property owners from Maumee code violations related to the discharges of storm water, who are not selling their homes, but have possible illegal connections to the sewer system by providing the same inspection requirements and allow correction of any issues set forth in the code.”

No further details of this amnesty program were provided at this time.

The ordinance gives the city administrator the authority “to establish and promulgate such administrative rules, regulations and fees as deemed reasonable and necessary governing registrations, and inspections of properties that are subject to the provisions of this ordinance, that are not consistent with the provisions of this ordinance or the Clean Water Act in terms of direct storm water connection to sanitary sewer outlets or indirect inflow and infiltration of storm water to an inappropriate outlet.”

A Brief History

The creation of this new ordinance was spurred by the shared desire of the city of Maumee’s mayor, city council members and city administrator to seriously address the findings and orders ruling handed down by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requiring Maumee to clean up its sewer problems within the next 12-1/2 years.

Dating back to at least 1996, former members of the city of Maumee’s sewer division regularly discharged millions of gallons of untreated water into the Maumee River, far exceeding the 25 million gallons of water that was allowed annually by the Ohio EPA.

To make matters worse, some of the individuals employed in the sewer division, who were responsible for tracking sewer discharge levels, failed to self-report the annual sanitary sewer overflow incidences as required by law.

A criminal investigation into these alleged activities is currently being conducted by the Ohio EPA.

“By some estimates, as much as 150 million gallons of water may have been discharged each year into the river without ever being reported to the EPA,” a city official with knowledge of the situation told The Mirror in its July 8, 2021 exclusive article. The Mirror was the first media outlet to report the story of Maumee’s sewer violations.

Once he and former Mayor Richard Carr learned of these illegal activities in the summer of 2021, Maumee city administrator Dr. Patrick Burtch immediately self-reported the city of Maumee to the Ohio EPA, which eventually led to a findings and order ruling with stiff guidelines for compliance and serious consequences in the event of failure.

The city of Maumee and the Ohio EPA have been cooperating with each other since that time to ensure that Maumee continues its steady progress toward meeting the Ohio EPA safety standards mandated by the ruling and the 2037 deadline.

Maumee City Council Takes Action In Special Meeting

While the new property conveyance and inspection ordinance (Ordinance 020-2024) was the big news resulting from the special meeting of Maumee City Council on Monday, June 17, there were six other items on the agenda that council members took the opportunity to address.

Consent Calendar

During the Consent Calendar portion of the meeting, council took the following action:

• Approved a two-year agreement with Flock Safety for $77,300 to allow the Maumee Police Division to utilize the Flock Situational Awareness Operating System.

Flock Safety License Plate Readers (LPRs) are public safety tools that have been instrumental in solving numerous crimes in Maumee, according to a departmental report by Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow.

“Maumee police had a trial use of the system in 2023 and found this network of LPRs to be extremely valuable in solving crimes and recovering stolen property in Maumee,” the report stated.

The agreement will add 12 LPRs to the city of Maumee and give Maumee police access to the national Flock Safety Network.

The funds for this expenditure were included in the 2024 budget for the Maumee Police Division.

• Approved a proposal by Buck Brothers Asphalt Paving & Concrete for the parking lot reconstruction at 2034 Dussel Dr. in the amount of $121,900.

The project will include excavation of the existing asphalt surface, new curb construction, the installation of three new catch basin collars, new asphalt paving and line striping of the entire lot.

• Approved road closures on Hogate, Seventh and Craig streets on the morning of Saturday, July 13 to accommodate the annual Maumee 5K Rec Race fundraiser on behalf of the Maumee Senior Center.

New Business

In the New Business portion of the meeting, council took the following action:

• Approved Ordinance 017-2024, which amends Chapter 1345, regarding nuisances, of the Maumee Codified Ordinances and Ordinance 106-2020.

Council member Philip Leinbach voted against a motion calling for the suspension of the remaining readings of the ordinance, but the emergency motion passed by a 6-1 margin. Leinbach also voted against the ordinance itself, but the motion was also carried by a 6-1 vote.

• Approved Ordinance 018-2024, an ordinance enacting a vacant and foreclosed property registry.

Leinbach and council member Ted Kurt both voted against a motion calling for suspending the remaining readings of the ordinance, but it passed by a 5-2 margin. Leinbach also voted against the ordinance itself, but it passed, 6-1.

The purpose of the registry is to help the city determine ownership of such properties in a centralized location in the case of break-ins, fire or other emergency situations.

The registry will also assist the city in its efforts to ensure the security, maintenance, repair, replacement, improvement and regulation of these types of properties.

The ordinance also states that “the registry is necessary for the health and well-being of owners, adjoining property owners and for all residents of the city of Maumee.”

• Approved Ordinance 020-2024, which enacts a real property conveyance and inspection code with amnesty provisions. The ordinance was passed as an emergency measure by a 7-0 vote of council.

(Editor’s Note: Please see the accompanying article in this issue of The Mirror for further details on this motion.)

• Approved Ordinance 021-2024, which amends Ordinance 109-2010, regarding the video service provider fee to be paid by any video service provider offering video service in the city of Maumee.

Maumee Law Director Alan Lehenbauer explained the ordinance by saying, “Communities used to give out cable franchises to cable companies and collect a franchise fee. The state of Ohio passed legislation that provided for a statewide system for cable providers and eliminated local franchises.”

“Ohio law now allows a community to collect a Video Provider Service (VPS) fee from cable companies in an amount up to 5 percent for services provided in a community,” Lehen-bauer added.

The ordinance was enacted to update the fees charged to cable companies that operate in Maumee. New service providers are currently in the area and will soon be installing fiber optics and offering cable service, Lehenbauer said.

Citizen Comments

Two members of the public spoke before city council during the Citizen Comments portion of the meeting

Kate Oatis, of 707 Tappan St., questioned the fairness of the minimum usage fee on residential water bills, saying that she felt it wasn’t fair to people who don’t use a lot of water.

She also suggested that the city replace the live eternal flame at the war memorial at Union School with a ceramic replica flame so that the city can save on the fees for natural gas usage.

Katherine Stark, of 126 E. William St., discussed an exchange she had on Facebook with another Maumee resident regarding an article in The Blade relative to the June 10 Maumee City Council meeting and stated that she appreciates when council members slow the process down and take their time regarding major ordinances that affect the Maumee public.

(Editor’s Note: The full remarks of the citizens as well as the response from Maumee city administrator Dr. Patrick Burtch can be viewed on the city of Maumee’s YouTube channel, as the meeting was recorded by the city for the first time.)

In Conclusion

The June 17 special meeting of Maumee City Council lasted 29 minutes and five people were in attendance.

The next meeting of Maumee City Council is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Monday, July 22 in council chambers at the Maumee Municipal Building, 400 Conant St.

As always, Maumee City Council meetings are open to the public.