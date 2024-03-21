Maumee City Council Approves Entertainment Districts

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The March 4 meeting of Maumee City Council opened on an inspiring note with the presentation of a mayoral proclamation declaring the month of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Maumee.

Mayor Jim MacDonald presented the proclamation to Michele Myerholtz and Nabil Shaheen, representing the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Myerholtz is the superintendent of the LCBDD and Shaheen serves as the board’s public information officer.

Mayor MacDonald invited Myerholtz to speak, and she responded by saying that she wished to thank the mayor and Maumee City Council member Scott Noonan for co-sponsoring the proclamation.

“We appreciate the city of Maumee’s support,” she said. “We use the Maumee Indoor Theater quite a bit and I understand the city owns that now. Partnerships like that help with our ability to be able to educate the community and get the word out that people with developmental disabilities are just people, too. Just like any of the rest of us, they want to live, have fun and enjoy their community.”

“Right now, it’s about awareness,” Myerholtz continued. “We hope to move toward acceptance and helping individuals reach their full potential, so the more they are accepted and included in their community, the more they are going to be able to do that.”

“We appreciate your support,” she concluded.

