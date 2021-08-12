Maumee City Council Action Moves Plans Forward For Development Of Properties In Uptown Maumee

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The city of Maumee has awarded a contract to begin work in the 200 block of Conant Street.

At the August 2 meeting, council unanimously app-roved a $670,000 contract with Helm & Sons Excavating for improvements to the 200 block of Conant Street where the future Monnette’s Market will be built. The improvements include 11 new angle parking spaces on East Wayne Street, food truck hookups, new lighting, new curbs and landscaping. Work will begin this fall, according to city administrator Patrick Burtch.

“This will be a sample of what all of the blocks will look like in uptown,” he said.

Plans are still in place for Monnette’s in that block; however, the project is going through a series of revisions based on building costs and other factors, according to Burtch.

Council members also approved the purchase of the Citizens Bank building located at 422 Conant St. next to the Maumee administration building. Cost of the purchase is $325,000. The bank will continue to lease the space from the city over the next few months but will eventually move out, Burtch said.

The reason for the purchase is economic development. City officials are hopeful that the planned improvements in the uptown district, including additional parking, will attract new business to uptown Maumee, including in that building. While multiple entities have reached out to city leaders regarding possible new business ventures in that space, no official commitments have yet been publicly announced.

During the introduction of new police sergeants at the meeting, a woman in the audience had to be restrained by police for causing a disruption.

Theresa Benton, age 57, of Maumee, was carried out of the meeting and arrested. Medics were called to the scene because she fell and complained of a ribcage injury, but when they arrived, she refused treatment.

Benton was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disturbing a lawful meeting and was scheduled to appear in Maumee Municipal Court on August 6.

Maumee City Council also took the following action at the meeting:

• Authorized an annual contract with Mueller Systems for the automated water meter system in an amount not to exceed $20,516.73. Although there are problems with the system, Maumee is still obligated to maintain the contract, in order to keep the system functioning.

• Appointed Jean Cook to the Civil Service Commission.

• Approved a $35,700 contract with JDI Group for engineering services related to the water line project on Broadway and Harrison streets.

• Declared the 2009 Ford/Horton ambulance as surplus and authorized the sale of said vehicle on the GovDeals website.

• Declared the 1993 Spartan fire engine as surplus and authorized the city administrator to effectuate the sale of said vehicle to the Owens Community College Center for Emergency Preparedness. Council member Tom Wagener abstained from voting on the issue.

• Confirmed the app-ointment of Benjamin Keim to the position of equipment operator in the department of public service, effective Monday, August 16.

• Confirmed the app-ointment of Diane Feeney to the position of administrative assistant in the tax division, effective Monday, August 23.

• Authorized retaining the services of Buckeye Pumps to rebuild one Cornell pump with an existing impeller and two Cornell pumps with new impellers, for a total of $44,250 at the Key Street pumping station.

• Approved the agreement for the Regional Addiction Diversion Pro-gram with the Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility to provide professional services regarding court referrals of alcohol- and drug-related clientele.

• Authorized the installation of a panic button in the amount of $987. The button will be installed in the waiting room of the administration offices.

• Held a second reading for the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority resolution requesting approval to appear on the Tuesday, November 2 ballot.

• Authorized the approval and signing of grant paperwork, awards and any other documents necessary relating to the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.