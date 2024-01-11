Maumee City Board Of Education Welcomes Two New Members

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee City Schools Board of Education welcomed two new members at the January 8 organizational meeting.

Andrea Ankenbrandt and Allison Fiscus were sworn in as the newly elected members.

Stephanie Piechowiak was elected as the board president and Janet Wolff as the vice president for the 2024 calendar year.

Fiscus was also appointed as the legislative liaison and Ankenbrandt as the student achievement liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) for 2024.

The five board members also approved the meeting dates for the 2024 regular and work session monthly meetings. The calendar is available at maumee.k12.oh.us.

During the meeting, the board also:

• Established a service fund for the district in the amount of $20,000. According to treasurer Paul Brotzki, this is a standard amount set by the Ohio Revised Code and the district has not gone over it in the past.

• Authorized the payment of the 2024 OSBA dues for the Briefcase subscription at an estimated amount of $8,517 and $150 for the School Management News subscription. Wolff expressed some concern over the increase in subscription prices over the past few years and said she would like to reconsider if the subscriptions are beneficial over the next year.

• Approved the payment of $250 to the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund Consultant Service for January 1 through December 31 of this year.

• Approved the use of a facsimile signature of the treasurer on all school district warrants, payroll checks and purchase orders along with a facsimile signature of the superintendent on purchase orders.

• Tabled the appointment of a liaison for Penta Career Center until the requirements and expectations of the position are clarified.

• Heard from city councilman Gabe Barrow, who attended the meeting and congratulated the new members.

“Maumee has a great reputation. People are fighting to get into Maumee, and our schools are a good reason why,” Barrow told the board. “I commend you for a job well done.”

• Heard from Superintendent Steve Lee, who said the district had received the results from the third-grade ELA testing.

“It is a test only third-graders take in October and it’s an end-of-year standard test, so they’re taking a test on what they should know by the end of third grade,” Lee explained. “We wanted to share that on that test, our students performed over 30 points higher than they did last fall and 25 points higher than the past five-year average.”

Lee credited the intense work the board has supported and the teachers have employed over the past three years. It was also the first time since 2015 the district could opt to take the test with paper and pencil, and the school board had approved that resolution.

Additionally, Lee said Dr. Nick Neiderhouse, principal of Maumee Intermediate School; Scott Perrotte, principal of Maumee High School; and Jason Dugan, director of technology, have launched the “Panther Podcast.”

“This is an opportunity to sit down and talk to different stakeholders and staff members and share a variety of topics,” Lee said.

• Heard from Brotzki, who said the field work on the audit was completed. Additionally, he said revenues were up approximately $916,000 for the first half of the fiscal year and expenditures were also up by approximately $489,000.

• Heard from Assistant Superintendent Matt Dick, who said school bus inspections for 25 of the 26 buses were completed and all passed. The last bus is currently waiting for repair, which will be followed by inspection.

• Approved the financial statements and cash reconciliations.

• Approved the resolution to request the advance of taxes collected by the auditor of Lucas County.

“Instead of holding the money until the end and getting one big lump, this way we get it throughout the month of January and February, with a settlement in March,” Brotzki explained. “We get the money quicker, and we can start investing it, instead of letting the auditor keep it.”

• Authorized the superintendent to accept resignations and retirements.

• Accepted gifts and donations from several individuals and organizations, including books from Penny Kidd; a donation of $1,500 from the Maumee Uptown Business Association to be divided equally among the five schools to assist families in need over the holiday season; books from the Rotary Club of Maumee; and a $50.00 donation from David Brainard to the Janice Brainard Scholarship Fund in memory of Jerry Karsten.

• Approved the resignation of Bridget Carpenter and the retirement of Janice Every.

Every was hired at the former Wayne Trail Elementary School in June 2008 as a playground monitor before moving to Fort Miami Elementary as an office assistant in January 2018.

“This is where she is retiring from and we wish her the best and we’ll miss her,” Lee said.

• Approved the nominations of several operational transfers, supplemental staff, student teachers, substitutes and volunteers.